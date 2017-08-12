ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has called upon the Punjab government to address the concerns of pharma industry on the Drug Act 2017.

ICCI President Khalid Iqbal Malik said that the pharma industry in Punjab was one of the vibrant industries in the province as it was catering to the bulk of pharmaceutical requirements, providing jobs to thousands of people and paying significant amount of tax revenue to the national kitty. However, the Drug Act 2017 has jolted this industry and its allied business as there was always a possibility that those empowered by the new drug law could end up abusing their authority, he said. He appealed to the Punjab chief minister to take urgent notice of this situation and issue instructions to the concerned authorities for resolving the issues of pharma industry through dialogue that have emerged after the implementation of Drug Act 2017. Supporting the demand of pharma industry, he said that the concerns of this industry needed urgent remedial measures to save the economic interests of Pakistan.

Malik said that pharma industry was not against the anti-spurious drug campaign but stressed that the government should not introduce harsh fines and punishments for the crimes not committed by the drug manufacturers, distributors or sellers. He said the pharma industry has tremendous potential to grow and play more effective role in the economic development of the country.

However, the harsh conditions introduced through Drug Act 2017 have become a source of great anxiety and discomfort for all segments of pharma industry, he added.

He said pharma industry and its allied businesses were ready to support the government's initiatives to improve drug delivery system on scientific basis and stressed that all issues of this industry should be resolved with consensus and harmony. He said many meetings were held to address the reservations of pharma industry but all of a sudden Drug Act 2017 has been implemented without taking stakeholders on board, which was disappointing. He stressed that the Punjab government should review the Drug Act 2017 in order to address the apprehensions of pharma industry in the larger interests of the economy.

INP