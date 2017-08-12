Fertiliser exports witness 100pc increase in FY2016-17

ISLAMABAD (APP): Fertiliser exports from the country during the financial year ended on June 30, 2017 witnessed 100 percent increase as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-June, 2016-17, about 44,250 metric tons of fertiliser worth $10.58 million were exported as compared the same period of last year. According the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics no quantity of the manufactured fertiliser were exported in 12 months of financial year 2015-16. The exports of chemical and pharma products also increased by 9.21 percent as chemical and pharma products valuing $878.463 million exported as compared to the exports of $804.337 million of same period of last year. During the period under review about 9,029 metric tons of pharmaceutical products worth $212.291 million exported which was up by 3.63 percent against the exports of last year. The country had earned $204.846 million by exporting about 11,112 metric tons of pharmaceutical products during the year 2015-16, it added.

Meanwhile, the country exported surgical goods and medical instruments worth $339.19 million during previous year as against the exports of $358.766 million of the corresponding period of last year.

The exports of above mentioned goods were recorded at $358.766 million during the financial year 2015-16. The exports of cutlery goods grew by 2.52 percent and reached at $82.436 million in fiscal year 2016-17 as compared to the exports of $80.404 million of same period last year.

KP govt plans to construct 38 grid stations in next 5 years

PESHAWAR (APP): The government has planned to construct 38 new grid stations in next five years in Khyber Pakthunkhwa to improve electricity voltage besides providing uninterrupted power supply to consumers. Pesco Chief Engineer Project Management Unit Akbar Khan said this while giving briefing to participants of the 134th Junior Management Course of Wapda Staff College Islamabad that visited Pesco headquarters here on Friday. Participants of different power distribution companies of 134th Junior Management Course of Wapda Staff College Islamabad besides senior officials of Pesco Headquarters attended the meeting. Chief Engineer Project Management Unit (PMU) and Director General Human Resources Muhammad Salim Jahangir gave detailed briefing about Pesco’s structure, developmental activities and services to customers. The chief engineer project management unit briefed the participants of the course about developmental activities.

During next five years, he said 38 new grid stations will be constructed while the capacity of nine grid stations of 33 KV and 66 KV will be upgraded in the province. Similarly, rehabilitation of the two grid station in the province will be carried out and new power transformers would be installed in new grid stations. With the completion of these power projects, he said the whole distribution system will be improved and complaints of the customers will be redressed.

Similarly, the course participants were also briefed about the photo meter reading. Director General (HR) Muhammad Salim Jahangir also briefed the officers about human resource and administrative matters and Pesco’s structure. Later on the delegation visited various departments of the Pesco where they were briefed about the performance of the concerned sections.

Ambassador invites entrepreneurs to explore Mexico markets

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Ambassador of Mexico Jose Alfonso Zegbe has said that Mexico can be a tangible and lucrative market for Pakistani products therefore Pakistani entrepreneurs must explore this huge untapped destination. He was speaking at the LCCI. Director of Promexico for the Middle East Juan Cepeda, LCCI President Abdul Basit, Senior Vice President Amjad Ali Jawa, Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan, former Presidents Mian Anjum Nisar, Sohail Lashari, former Senior Vice President Malik Tahir Javed and Sultan Ali Lakhani also spoke on the occasion while Adnan Khalid Butt, Hassam Ali Asghar, Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, Adnan Khalid Butt, Tariq Mahmood, Mian Nawaz and Arshad Ch were present in the meeting. The LCCI President Abdul Basit highlighted that in 2016, Pakistan’s total exports were worth $20.5b and out of that Mexico’s share was only 0.5 percent. Both countries should make effort to diversify bilateral trade as there is immense potential between two countries.

The LCCI Senior Vice President Jawa announced to lead a trade delegation to Mexico in 2018 to explore trade and investment opportunities.

Remittances, exports showing healthy signs: PBIF

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF) President Zahid Hussaind has said that remittances and exports have increased with the beginning of the new fiscal year which is a healthy sign. He said that last year, the remittances went down by 3 percent to $19.3 billion while the fall was recorded at 11.2 percent in the last month of the last fiscal. However, it jumped by 16.1 percent to $1.54 billion in July which is encouraging. Zahid, however, showed concerns over expanding of trade deficit in the month of July by 55.5 percent to $3.2 billion as compared to the last year's month of July. He said that last year current account deficit was recorded at $12.1 billion which is to swell to $14 billion in the current fiscal. The business leaders said that government has set the target of exports at $23.1 billion, the target of current account deficit to $8.9 billion while the import target has been fixed at $48.8 billion. He said the government had to work really hard to achieve these targets.