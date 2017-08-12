ISLAMABAD - The ministry of ports and shipping will establish a Pak-China Technical and Vocational Technical Institute (TVTI) at

Gwadar under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project to produce skilled manpower for the deep sea port.

"The institute will help fulfil technical and skilled manpower requirements of the port after expansion, industries including Gwadar Port Free Zone, Export Processing Zone and other industrial and port related fields," official sources in the ministry told APP Friday.

The institute comprises a main building, having two blocks, admin block, four workshops, cafeteria, hostels, parking areas, examination block and teachers lodge, they added.

IPPR, a Chinese company, has already reviewed design and feasibility of Pak-China TVTI, they said, adding "Feasibility agreement is ready for signing after which Chinese government will allocate grant and selection of the construction company for execution of the project."



