KARACHI - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed another dreary session on weekend as the 100-share inex lost 345.53 points and closed at 45,288.49 points.

HBL (down 1.41%) from the commercial banking sector posted its 1H2017 results with an EPS of Rs11.64, down 2%YoY, and a DPS of Rs3.50. Also results for EFOODS (down 5%) for 1H2017 were announced, in which the company announced EPS of Re0.24, down 91%YoY.

POL (down 1.98%), PSO (2.16%) and LUCK (1.19%) were the heaviest in dragging down the KSE 100-index, cumulatively took away 67 points.

Out of commercial bank heavyweights, HBL (down 1.41%), UBL (0.85%) and MCB (.76%) lost value and cumulatively shed 76 points from the KSE 100-index. OGDC (down 1.20%), POL (.98%) and PPL (1.80%) lost points as US crude futures for September delivery were down 0.76% at $48.20 a barrel, the lowest since July 26, observed analyst Maaz Mulla at JS Global.

Stocks closed lower amid thin trade amid pressure in global equities on geopolitical risk. Institutional support was witnessed in banking stocks on strong financial results in banking sector. Concerns for $3.2b dismal trade deficit data, rising imports, falling FX reserves and pending circular debt in energy sector played a catalyst role in bearish close at PSX, said analyst Ahsan Mehanti.

Volumes were recorded at the week’s low at 114 million shares, compared to 175m shares of the previous day. ANL led with overall 18 million shares changing hands.

Scrips of total 351 companies traded in the session of which 134 closed in advance, 199 in decline while 18 remained unchanged. Political situation is expected to keep market under pressure for as long as it doesn’t settle, market participants said.