LAHORE:- The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs29,026.222 million. These schemes were approved in the 10th meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2017-18 presided over by P&D Chairman Jahanzeb Khan. P&D Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.–Staff Reporter