MOSCOW - Russia's economy expanded by 2.5 percent in the second quarter, up from 0.5 percent in the first quarter, as the country gradually recovers from two years of crisis, the state statistics service said Friday.

The Rosstat statistics service said in a statement that the gross domestic product (GDP) grew 2.5pc in the second quarter, compared to the same period last year.

This figure is slightly lower than the government's assessment of 2.7 percent, but much more positive than most economists had predicted.

Russia's government has set a target for the whole of 2017 of two percent growth.

The country's economy at the end of last year emerged from a two-year recession caused by a crash in oil prices and international sanctions imposed over Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

The last quarter of 2016 saw 0.3 percent growth.

Finance Minister Maxim Oreshkin said in late July that GDP rose 2.7 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2017.

He commented that the 2pc target for the year "seems even a little cautious." Economists have attributed recent growth to consumer spending picking up after a long slump, while unusually cold weather has boosted energy production.