ISLAMABAD - The weekly inflation for the week ended on August 10 for the combined income groups increased by 0.51 percent as compared to the previous week.

According to the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 219.92 points against 218.80 points last week.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed increase of 0.64 per cent.

The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007, 2008=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs 8,000 increased by 0.74 percent as it went up from 208.32 points in the previous week to 209.86 points in the week under review.

As compared to the last week, the SPI for the income groups from Rs 8001 to 12,000, Rs 12,001 to 18,000, Rs 18,001 to 35,000 and above Rs 35,000, also increased by 0.67 percent, 0.62 percent, 0.54 percent and 0.37 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 13 items registered decrease, while 11 items increased with the remaining 29 items' prices unchanged.

The items, which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review included tomatoes, diesel, petrol, bananas, mash pulse, moong pulse, potatoes, tea (packet), gram pulse, wheat flour, chilly powder and eggs.

The items, which registered increase in their prices during the week under review included onions, sugar, chicken, LPG Cylinder, gur, beef mutton, garlic, mustard oil milk (fresh) and vegetable ghee.

The items with no change in their average prices during the week under review included wheat, rice (basmati broken), rice (irri-6), bread, curd, milk (powdered) cooking oil (tin), vegetable ghee (tin), salt, cooked beef, cooked daal, tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, kerosene oil, firewood, electric bulb, washing soap, match box, telephone local call and bath soap.





