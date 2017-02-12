Lahore - The cement export despatches recorded a negative growth of 3.44 percent during the first seven months (July 2016-Jan 2017) of current fiscal year compared with exports despatches during the same period of last year.

According to data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association, during the month of January 2017, exports to Afghanistan decreased from 0.174 million tons in January 2016 to 0.166 million tons showing a decline of 4.5 percent. However, exports to India registered a healthy increase from 0.049 million tons in January last year to 0.861 million tons during the same month this year, showing growth of 77 percent. Exports to India are mainly through Wahga border and southern coast of India.

The industry has expressed concerns over falling exports to Afghanistan that have declined in the first seven months of this fiscal by 10.88 percent. They said cement exports to India have registered an increase of 79.34 percent during July 2016 to January 2017. Export by sea also declined by 19.23 percent during first seven months of current fiscal.

The factors contributing to decline in exports include increase in fuel prices and other input cost, and the most damaging was the barriers erected by the countries we export to, such as anti-dumping duty imposed by South Africa to protect its local industry. Moreover, in India in order to discourage imports, the tariff is around 19 percent including 3 percent education cess to promote education in the country, which makes it difficult to compete with their local manufacturers and other exporting countries which have lesser input cost.

The overall situation during first seven months of current fiscal year showed a 7.45 percent growth compared to the same period of last fiscal year. Capacity utilization for seven months of current fiscal was 85 percent.

Experts said that cement industry in order to meet the massive demand taking place in the country due to various Government and CPEC projects has gone in for an expansion in its capacity by 26.250 million tons per annum. ‘It will be illogical advice for government to allow import of cement or abolish import duty. On one hand it will deprive government from revenue earned through import duty and on the other hand it will devastate the whole industry expansion plan,’ he added.