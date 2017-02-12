ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting to review proposed calendar of events and other matters related to the federal budget for FY 2017-18.

Finance Secretary Tariq Bajwa gave the minister a briefing on the proposed schedule.

The minister expressed his satisfaction with the progress of various activities and emphasised the importance of completing all the scheduled activities in a timely manner.

He directed the officials concerned to ensure that budget preparations were undertaken as per timelines, with due consideration to the timings of holy month of Ramadan this year.

He also stressed the need for close coordination between Ministry of Finance and other Ministries/Departments so as to carry out the budget exercise in an efficient and cohesive manner.

The minister further said that in line with the past four years’ tradition of the present PML-N government, all opinions, proposals and constructive suggestions from stakeholders and experts would be taken into account while preparing the budget.

He added that as always, ensuring

wellbeing of the general public will be accorded the utmost priority. The Minister impressed upon all the officials concerned to undertake budget preparations diligently while also abiding by the time lines.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Finance attended the meeting.