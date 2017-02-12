Tasneem Yaseen - Pakistan today is once again being considered friendly for investment by the international community; the tide has truly turned, and it is time for us to take advantage.

China, South Korea, Central Asia, Middle East, UK, USA, Netherlands etc. are all looking to grasp the potential for investment that Pakistan has by expanding their own markets to the country.

Prudent policies and increasing security have made Pakistan a viable option. The business climate is considered positive and robust also because of the rapidly expanding quality infrastructure and marked reduction in energy shortages.

Pakistan is set on a new growth trajectory. Not only did the KSE-100 index cross the landmark 50,000 threshold recently, but improved macro-economic outlook, major foreign investments, and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is expected to bring significant trade flows and a vibrant investments.

The successful closure of IMF’s programme is a testament that Pakistan has done well on macroeconomic stability.

Also Asian Development Bank recently raised the growth projections for 2017 to 5.2 per cent, while The Economist termed Pakistan the fastest-growing Muslim economy.

Another positive has been the announcement of Pakistan’s inclusion in Morgan Stanley’s Emerging Market Index from May 2017.

There has been staggering growth in equity markets in recent months, with KSE-100 outperforming not only the frontier markets that Pakistan is currently a part of but also the emerging market group that the country is about to join.

The news of Pakistan Stock Exchange’s takeover by a Chinese consortium with Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange as partners has further strengthened investor confidence.

Hyundai Motor Company plans to set up a car assembly plant in Pakistan in a joint venture with local textile firm Nishat Mills. Hyundai's return to Pakistan will boost the government's efforts to shake up the Japanese-dominated car market and loosen the grip of Toyota, Honda and Suzuki, which assemble cars in Pakistan with local partners.

French carmaker Renault has agreed to invest in a new factory in Pakistan and South Korean carmaker Kia Motor Co. has said it will start assembling cars in a joint venture with Karachi-listed Lucky Cement.

Volkswagen and Fiat have also shown interest. The government believes increased competition would bring down exceptionally high car prices.

Pakistan, with a population of nearly 200 million people, is a potentially huge market, but just 180,000 cars were sold in the 2014/2015 fiscal year; all this is about to change.

Western investors have largely avoided Pakistan in recent years despite fewer militant attacks and economic growth near 5 percent but now with the CPEC and other trade pacts their interest is also rising.

Foreign direct investment was $1.9 billion in 2015/2016, far below the 2007/2008 peak of $5.4 billion, but things are improving. American business council has reported that up to 78% American companies are willing to invest in Pakistan with 83% optimistic about long-term operating climate in Pakistan. Companies like Coca-Cola have already promised to invest another $200 million here.

Prime Minister Muhmmad Nawaz Sharif has said that Pakistan’s strategic location makes it a market full of opportunities having the potential to become Asia’s premier trade, energy and transport corridor. CPEC alone is expected to now fetch an investment of $54 billion, much more than the initial projections of $46 billion.

The government has recently extended subsidy on fertilizers to facilitate farmers and focus on agriculture promotion; and has promulgated laws for Special Economic Zones to meet global challenges of competitiveness and also to attract foreign direct investment.

The prime minister said that government had focused on economic reforms to increase investors’ confidence as the country’s various indicators of growing and stable economy are acknowledged by International Organizations.

Correspondingly 60 percent of the total population of the country is under the age of 30 with talented labour force; from unskilled to highly skilled professionals. These will surely add to a brighter future.

Royal Friesland Campina of Netherlands has recently decided to invest another $100 million in Pakistan’s dairy sector, its CEO Roelof A Joosten said, “We invested in Pakistan because Central Asia is very important for our business strategy and Pakistan offered us the opportunity to invest in the region. There is a growing need for high quality dairy products in Pakistan. That is why we are bringing in our technology, capabilities and our experiences to develop these products for Pakistani market by working together with the farmers.” There is a plan to make Pakistan a dairy products exporting country in the coming few years.

Chinese companies are in talks to set up more businesses in Pakistan. This is a sign of deepening ties between the two neighbours. Chinese companies are looking mainly at the cement, steel, energy and textile sectors, the backbone of Pakistan's $270 billion economy.

Analysts say the interest shows Chinese firms are using Beijing's "One Belt, One Road" project to help expand abroad at a time when growth has slowed at home.Apart from Chinese-led consortium taking stake in the Pakistan Stock Exchange, Shanghai Electric Power acquired one of Pakistan's biggest energy producers, K-Electric, for $1.8 billion and China's steel giant is in talks over a 30-year lease for state-run Pakistan Steel Mills.The negotiations come as Pakistani business sentiment turns, with companies assured that road, rail and energy infrastructure under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will boost the economy.

The Chinese interest is now more than ever as Islamabad and Beijing discuss the next phase of CPEC which is how to build Pakistan's industry with the help of Chinese state-owned industrial giants. And other countries are now similarly looking towards Pakistan to set up their businesses. Even the lesser players like Iran and Romania have expressed interest in utilizing CPEC themselves. If Pakistan can keep its end of the bargain by remaining investor friendly and ensuring security we will see a lot of sustainable and tangible growth in the near future.It’s an exciting time for investors for sure.