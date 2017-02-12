LAHORE (PR) - Punjab Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment (ICI) Sheikh Alauddin has said that the proposed Industrial Regulatory Authority Punjab (IRAP) will help solve the core problems of different industries.

He was chairing a meeting here at Civil Secretariat on Saturday to discuss the administrative structure of IRAP, soon to be presented to the Punjab Chief Minister.

Listing the core problems of the industry, Alauddin said one such problem was issuance of No Objection Certificate (NOC) and the other to meet social and environmental safeguards.

The meeting was also attended among others by Secretary ICI Dr Mujtaba Piracha, Secretary Environment Saif Anjum, Almas Hyder of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and senior officers of the concerned departments. Appreciating the concept of IRAP, the minister urged that new industry must be planned and installed on barren lands; away from the large cities as the irregular industry was fast eating up agriculture lands as well as posing serious social and environmental threats to the urban population.

He asked the concerned departments to collect the exact data of the existing industrial units in order to regularise all types of industry in Punjab and remove the current flaws successfully.

Alauddin said, “IRAP must devise an instrumental policy to bind allottees of the industrial lands to install and run the industry within given timeline as presently most of the allotted area in the industrial estates in Punjab is lying vacant and has become liabilities for the Punjab government.” The minister also directed to ease the process for issuance of NOC to an industrialist by removing existing bottlenecks.

Earlier, giving a presentation on the proposed law of IRAP, secretary ICC.said, “Work on IRAP was started after the unfortunate incident of a roof collapse in the Sunder Industrial Estates in 2015. The Authority will ensure to avert such incidents in future along with resolving other main issues. The administrative offices will be set up at the district-level, and will be categorised according to the size or number of the prevailing industrial units. The initial draft of the law will soon be presented to the Punjab chief minister after sharing it with all stakeholders and incorporating their valid suggestions.” The minister advised him to keep the initial budget of IRAP to the minimum figures so that its law could be passed easily.

Almas Hyder said that the industrialists of Lahore wanted to declare industrial zones on almost 0.1 million acres of land around the city to meet industry’s need for the next 10 to 15 years.

He also suggested setting up one window offices in all industrial estates on the spot to issue NOCs and cater to the other needs of the local industrialists.