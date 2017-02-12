Govt launches several projects to

overcome energy crisis

ISLAMABAD: (NNI): The government has launched several energy projects to get rid of loadshedding within the next two years. In an interview, Secretary Water and Power Mohammad Younus Dagha has said Chashma IV, Bhikki, Bahadur Shah, Sahiwal Coal, Tarbella IV, Neelum-Jhelum and other projects would help to meet the energy crisis of the country. He said many projects were being completed with local fund resources and Thar-Coal project would be completed with the financial resource of China Pakistan Economic Corridor. To a question, the Secretary said Pakistan is working on alternate energy resources to meet the growing demand. About 3000 megawatt energy would also be available through solar and wind projects and work on hydel projects to generate 12000 megawatt electricity is also in progress. Younus Dagha said work on transmission and distribution side was also in progress while efforts were being made to increase the generation capacity.

Hamdard Laboratories gets new CEO

KARACHI: (NNI): The Chairperson of Hamdard Laboratories Sadia Rashid has appointed Usama Qureshi as the new Managing Director and CEO of Hamdard Laboratories with effect from February 1, 2017. Usama Qureshi possesses over 16 years of professional experience in general management, operations, finance, strategic planning and marketing. He served on various senior managerial posts and was part of the turnaround team in two leading energy sector organisations (K-Electric and Pakistan State Oil). Qureshi is the Co-Founder and Non-Executive Director of Oasis Energy, registered in DIFC, Dubai.Qureshi is also an active member of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and served as Chairman Standing Committee on Energy, Vice Chairman of Pak-UAE Business Council and Chairman of Pakistan-Bahrain Business Council. Qureshi has professional expertise and diversified portfolios with a degree of Masters in Business Administration.

BNZ appoints Paul Carter as director

Auckland (AFP): BNZ has named Paul Carter as its new director of retail banking and marketing. Carter is currently executive general manager for wealth products at BNZ's parent National Australia Bank. He succeeds Craig Herbison who is leaving after five years at BNZ. At NAB since 2008, Carter's previous roles include executive general manager for business operations and strategy, and corporate and institutional wealth. Before joining NAB Carter worked for Citigroup Smith Barney and The Boston Consulting Group in Melbourne and New York. “Paul has the right blend of skills and leadership potential to lead this important division and a strong reputation for outstanding strategic insight and delivery” BNZ CEO Anthony Healy said. “Paul has a very strong track record of lifting customer satisfaction. His experience in strategy and marketing at Boston Consulting combined with his work at NAB in integrating the retail and wealth divisions have honed his understanding of consumer banking and wealth needs," Healy added.

Roy Morgan's latest published monthly major bank customer satisfaction awards for New Zealand placed BNZ second, behind Kiwibank, in September. ASB was third, followed by ANZ, with Westpac fifth.

Bank of China to establish deposit bank in Turkey

Beijing (Reuters): The Bank of China (BOC) has received permission to operate a deposit bank in Turkey through the investment of $300 million, Turkey’s banking watchdog said, according to Anadolu Agency. In a statement, the country’s Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) said BOC had brought the “required capital” and would apply to start operating shortly. The bank, the world’s seventh largest and the third largest in China, has been interested in Turkey for a long time. BOC launched preparations to establish a commercial bank in the country in 2015 after establishing a representative office in 2011. BOC will become the second Chinese lender to operate in Turkey after the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), which purchased a majority stake in Tekstilbank last year. Meanwhile, the BDDK recently said three foreign banks had voiced a strong interest in Turkey and were likely to enter the Turkish market in 2017.

BDDK head Mehmet Ali Akben said last month that the lenders were from the Gulf region that had banking licenses in Turkey, including the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait, which recently opened a representative office in Turkey.

Akben said there was also an American financial group that had plans to enter the Turkish market.