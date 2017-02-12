Lahore - Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the upgradation work of the Raiwind Railway Station as a first model railway station in the country.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said that historic steps had been taken to modernise railways and its systems.

He said that the new railway station at Raiwind will facilitate thousands of Tablighis, who come to attend congregation here.

He said that Raiwind Railway Station lay on the main railway track; that is the route of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and this railway track was being upgraded as well. “Three hundred and fifty Chinese engineers are working on it,” he informed.

He said that after the upgradation of the railway track, trains will run at the speed of 160 kilometer/hour.

Saad claimed that now condition of railways was far better than that of 2013.

He further said that all-out efforts were being made to make railways a profitable department, and losses are coming down every year.

“Losses in 2013 were Rs32 billion, which now have been reduced to Rs27 billion,” he explained.

He said that new hopper wagons were being run for the fast transportation of coal for Sahiwal Coal Power Plant.

Brushing aside the recent train accidents, he said these were mostly due to human error.

Railways minister directed the introduction of a latest system and devices for the mechanical inspection of railways bridges.

He further said that that he had sought details about all the bridges across the country, which needed immediate reconstruction.

Saad also directed to devise a mechanism for the construction of such bridges which could also be used for general traffic in big cities.

On the occasion, he also directed the concerned officials to ensure provision of the best possible facilities to passengers.

He further said that track between Lahore to Rawalpindi would be upgraded in order to reduce duration of journey by up to two-and-a-half hour.

“Pensioners of Pakistan Railways are now getting pension through online system,” he said, and added, “Pakistan Railways has launched the e-ticketing system in an effort to facilitate passengers from anywhere in the country. The online system has been introduced for 48 trains.”

He further claimed that 90 percent of land record of Pakistan Railways had been computerized.

Endeavours increase Railways revenue to Rs36581.864m

NNI adds: Pakistan Railways revenues had increased to Rs36581.864 million in year 2015-16 as against Rs 18069.546 million in year 2012-13; registering a net gain of Rs18512.318 million in three years.

The deficit of Pakistan Railways stood at Rs30.504 billion on June 30, 2013 when the present government had taken over.

The same was brought down to Rs26.993 billion on June 30, 2016 i.e. a reduction of Rs3.511 billion over a period of three years.

This is despite the fact that expenditure rose from Rs48.535 billion in 2012-13 to Rs63.154 billion during 2015-16.

The increase in expenditure is mainly due to increase in pay, pensions and allowances as a result of budget announcements and cannot be curtailed.

Official sources, while highlighting the steps taken by present government to reduce deficit of Pakistan Railways, said on Saturday that passenger sector earned Rs20871. 630 million during year 2015-16 as compared to Rs12982.218 million in 2012-13; thus registering a growth of Rs7889.412 million in three years.

The freight sector earned Rs10585.903 million during year 2015-16 as compared to Rs1673.661 million in year 2012-13, registering a growth of Rs8912.242 (532.5 per cent) in three years.

The sources said Pakistan Railways managed to load 2,43,794 wagons of different commodities during year 2015-2016, registering an increase of 26.24 percent as compared to wagons in year 2012-13.