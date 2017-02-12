ISLAMABAD - In an effort to strengthen the supervision of listed companies, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has decided to make the onsite inspection a more regular and frequent feature in addition to offsite supervision and adjudication of listed companies.

A specialized inspection wing has been set up for this purpose and it has started working. Inspections are more a fact-finding exercise rather than aimed at penalising the companies.

It will scrutinize operational status, financial position and quality of assets of listed companies especially non-operational companies and the companies under process of reviving their operations.

Moreover, cohesive risk profiling exercise of listed companies has been strengthened in order to streamline supervision of companies based on indicators such as return to shareholders, financial results, compliance history, presence on defaulters' counter and transaction with related parties.

The department has initiated 94 show cause proceedings against companies related to various non-compliance with legal requirements regarding auditors' reports, directors' powers, holding of annual general meetings, investment in associated companies, circulation of financial statements, treatment of surplus on revaluation of fixed assets and security deposits etc. during December and January, whereas 71 proceedings were concluded through orders during these two months.

The department has also finalised plans to hold three awareness sessions about Principles of Corporate Governance for Non Listed Companies (Principles) in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad in co-operation with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Centre for International Private Enterprise (CIPE).

The first session will be held next month in Karachi. The aim of awareness sessions is to promote corporate governance culture in the family owned companies and public companies in Pakistan.

The department continued to facilitate investors and resolved 80 complaints pertaining to non-issuance of shares, non-verification of transfer deeds and non-payment of the dividends.