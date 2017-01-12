Prof Abidi named as inaugural holder of Abdus Salam Chair at LUMS

LAHORE (PR): Prof Asad A Abidi, Distinguished Chancellor’s Professor of Electrical Engineering at the University of California, will be the inaugural holder of the Abdus Salam Chair at the Syed Babar Ali School of Science and Engineering, at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).

An inspiring teacher of the sciences and engineering, Prof Abidi is renowned in the world for his ground breaking developments in single-chip radios. Electronic devices and circuits attributed to his research form the basis of many of today’s mobile devices.

Prof Abidi is the recipient of the IEEE Donald O Pederson Award in Solid State Circuits (2008), the highest award in his field. He is an elected Fellow of the US National Academy of Engineering and The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS).

InfoTech, CPPA-G ink agreement

LAHORE (PR): InfoTech, a leading technology solutions company, has signed a services contract with Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G) for implementation of Oracle ERP.

The scope of current Oracle ERP implementation covers Accounting and Financial Management and Human Resource and Payroll Management requirements. This contract highlighted how integrated solution will centralise and automate critical financial information with superior reporting and dashboard functionality allowing CCPG-A to make better decisions faster.

On the occasion, InfoTech CEO Naseer A Akhtar said, “InfoTech in one of the leading provider of technology solutions to the utility industry in emerging markets with projects in countries as diverse as Turkey, Iraq, Saudi and Pakistan.”

Total PARCO bags Brands of the Year award

KARACHI (PR): The governing body of Brands Foundation, (A nonprofit, public company) being the accredited permanent observers of World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO-Specialized Agency of United Nations), has awarded Total Parco Pakistan Limited with the Brands of the Year award trophy and certification for the period 2015-16 in the category of MNC-Petroleum Services.

Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani was the chief guest on the occasion, who distributed the awards to almost 150 brands in the country in different categories, out of a total of 1500 contestants, scrutinised by the Brands Foundation.

PPAF hosts conference to discuss development of Chitral

ISLAMABAD (PR): The Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) in collaboration with the federal, provincial and district governments of Chitral, has hosted a conference titled as ‘Devising our own Destiny: A Model for Collaborative Partnership for Inclusive and Sustainable Growth in Chitral’. The participants included representatives from all three tiers of the government, the donor community, foreign missions, civil society organisations and the communities from Chitral. The joint stakeholder roundtable in Islamabad is the first step to invite the perspective of the key stakeholders in forging the growth strategy and ensuring that the people of Chitral are an important player devising their own future.

SNGPL taking steps to ensure uninterrupted supply

LAHORE (PR): It has always been foremost priority of SNGPL management to provide round the clock and uninterrupted gas supply to its valued consumers, said a statement issued by SNGPL on Wednesday.The gas supply is increased to 1500 MMCFD compared to 1174 MMCFD in last year, improving the supply to all consumers. This year’s low pressure complains are far less than previous years due to inclusion of RLNG in the system. Low pressure, if any, are only being encountered at tail end areas of the network. In order to ensure smooth operations of the system, it has been decided that RLNG supply of CNG sector shall remain suspended from 1800 Hrs today ie January 11, 2017 to 1800 Hrs on January 14, 2017.

The up gradation and construction works are being carried out by SNGPL on war footing to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to its consumers in years to come.

Abraaj Group joins hands with IDC

LAHORE (PR): The Abraaj Group – a leading investor operating in global growth markets - has entered in to a partnership with Islamabad Diagnostics Centre - a leading diagnostics chain in Pakistan.

Founded in 2003 by Dr Rizwan Uppal, Assistant Professor of Medicine at Nafees Medical College, and his brothers Dr Imran Uppal and Dr Rehan Uppal, IDC is an affordable diagnostics business operating in 20 centers across Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Wah Cantonment and Hasanabdal. The Company is looking to expand its presence across Islamabad, Rawalpindi and additional cities in the Punjab province, with the aim of expanding its presence to over 50 centers in the next five years.

Dr Aziz leading Greenstar Social Marketing as CEO

Dr Syed AzizurRab is the current Chief Executive Officer of Greenstar Social Marketing (GSM), a member of the population services international (PSI) network. He took charge of this position in August 2015.

Prior to joining GSM, Dr Aziz was the lead consultant (Transformational Catalyst) at Octara Private Limited – a Tranzum Enterprise. As the CEO of GSM, he is responsible for the overall operations of the NGO. Some of his duties include: representing the company in front of external constituency groups from the community, government, and private sectors; ensuring all programme activities operate consistently and ethically as per the mission and values of the company; preparation and submission of annual operational budget to the Board for review and approval, and ensuring the company operates effectively within the allocated budget.