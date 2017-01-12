Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Google Director Ann Lavin on Wednesday discussed possibilities of collaboration in digitalisation of economic activities in Pakistan.

Google Director for Public Policy and Government Relations, Southeast Asia and Greater China, Ann Lavin, who called on the minister here, acknowledged the economic progress of Pakistan in the last three years.

She said her company could play a role in IT development, promotion of e-commerce and assist in attracting investment in Pakistan.

The finance minister asked the Google director to submit a complete plan so it could be considered by the relevant stakeholders.

He said the government was committed to provide a level-playing field to all the prospective local and foreign investors.

The minister said Pakistan had been projected by renowned international institutions as the second choicest place for investment in the world.

He said the turnaround of Pakistan's economy, macroeconomic stability, and improvement in energy and security situation had provided a conducive atmosphere for enhanced commercial activities and foreign direct investments.

He said a number of new entrants had shown keen interest to invest in Pakistan's IT sector as well.

The meeting was also attended by the senior officials of the Finance Division and Google.