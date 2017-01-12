ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Wednesday chaired a meeting and reviewed the new technological trends and reform initiatives in banking and financial sector.

State Bank Governor Ashraf Mehmood Wathra updated the finance minister regarding the new technological trends and reform initiatives in hand in the Banking sector of the country. He briefed him that technological advances are quickly changing the face of the country’s banking industry.

The finance minister was apprised on the recent development in private sector credit and agriculture sector growth automation in currency distribution by central and commercial banks. Key economic indicators also came under discussion which demonstrated stable trends. The Finance secretary, Economic Affairs Division secretary and senior officials of the SBP also attended the meeting.