LAHORE - The Institution of Engineers, Pakistan Lahore Centre, in collaboration with SMIS-AGS has organised a two-day workshop at IEP Building.

On the occasion, IEP Chairman Dr Ashraf Sheikh presented welcome address and introduced the renowned speakers. SMIS-AGS Director Engineer Khalid Mahmood informed the participants about the accreditation concepts. Captain (R) Saifur Rehman Khan briefed about the revised standards ISO 9001-2015 requirements, risk base planning and its implementation in the organisation. Sharjeel Farogh also raised vital points on the subject. Participants of various engineering organisations of private and public sectors participated in the training workshop and shared the knowledge and experience on the said topic.

On the last day of the workshop, IEP President Engineer Dr Izharul Haq, gave concluding remarks about the workshop and presided over the certificate distribution ceremony and awarded certificates to the successful course participants.

At the end, Dr Ashraf emphasized the need of such useful courses in future as well. He also requested the participants to get IEP membership for availing various advantages such as free CPD lectures and seminars of the institution.