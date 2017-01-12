ISLAMABAD - World Bank has revised Pakistan’s growth rate upward to 5.2 percent for fiscal year 2017 and 5.5 percent for 2018. The bank previously estimated growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Pakistan 5 percent and 5.4 percent respectively. The report “Global Economic Prospects; weak investment in uncertain times”, states that the uptake in activity was spurred by a combination of low commodity prices, rising infrastructure spending, and reforms that lifted domestic demand and improved the business climate.