Bahria Dastarkhawan inaugurated at Ayub Medical Complex

ABBOTABAD (PR): Bahria Town has inaugurated second Bahria Dastarkhawan in KP at Ayub Medical Complex, in Abbotabad. Cmdr (r) Muhammad Ilyas, Vice Chief Executive (project), performed the ribbon cutting followed by special prayers for the success of this public welfare project. Management of Bahria Town, civil society members and notables of the city attended the ceremony. Bahria Dastarkhawan is a public welfare project of Bahria Town which provides free food to hundreds of thousands of people in cities across Pakistan, in a respectable environment. Bahria Dastarkhawan is serving healthy menus comprising balanced diet that includes meat, vegetable, whole grains and pulses.

The 1500-bedded Ayub medical complex is situated on Mansehra road, Abbottabad. It combines DHQ and Banazir hospitals consisting of 700 & 800 beds repectively.

Baahria Dastarkhawan will provide two free meals daily to the patients and attendants. More than 7000 patients visit the hospital daily for emergency, OPD and special treatments. The hospital caters to the population from neighboring and remote areas including Haripur, Havelian, NathyaGali,Kohala, GilgitBaltistan, Ogi, Batagram and even Chitral.

Bahria Dastarkhawan is continuously expanding its network to serve more and more people. During this year it has started two outlets in Faizabad Islamabad and Qila Diwan Singh, Okara followed by two more in Karachi at Korangi Town and Azizabad.

Future Trust, Children’s National Health System sign MoU

LONDON (PR): The Future Trust and the Children’s National Health System have signed a memorandum of understanding to launch a unique research partnership to set up a genomics center in Pakistan.

Speaking at the signing ceremony at the Dorchester in London, Ali Raza Siddiqui, chairman of Future Trust and Vice Chairman JS Group, said, “Our partnership with Children’s National, a world leader in children’s health, will significantly expand knowledge of children’s genetic makeup in Pakistan and lead to better health for children everywhere.” Kurt Newman, MD, President and CEO of Children’s National, based in Washington, D.C., expressed his appreciation for Future Trust’s partnership.

“Future Trust shares our vision to improve children’s lives by collecting and analyzing genetic data. We are inspired by the opportunity to make advancements in areas like cancer, immunology, neurological disorder, and other conditions for children in Pakistan and around the world.”

The field of genomic medicine depends on large-scale genetic information from many individuals, and it has largely relied on data from Caucasian populations, which is poorly adapted to other ethnicities around the world. The signing of this MoU is an important step toward setting a benchmark for population-based genomic medicine worldwide, and the partnership with also improve health of Pakistani families for years to come.

The data collected through this partnership will help detect rare undiagnosed diseases and set the stage for prevention, intervention, and eradication of diseases.

Allied Bank, Nishat Mills sign agreement

LAHORE (PR): Allied Bank recently launched an online internet banking portal for corporate and commercial customers, which offers an array of diverse banking transactions. An agreement signing ceremony between Allied Bank and Nishat Mills was held at Allied Bank head office here for utilisation of Business Internet Banking. The ceremony was attended by senior executives of both organizations including Tahir Hassan Qureshi – CEO ABL, Sohail Aziz Awan - Chief Digital Banking - ABL and Shahzad Malik – General Manager Finance - Nishat Mills along with team members. The agreement was signed by Faisal Nadeem Siddiqui, GH-Digital Banking Allied Bank, and Shahzad Malik - General Manager Finance, Nishat Mills.

Business Internet Banking is a dynamic solution which offers various features including different transactions with individual limits, multiple transaction approval levels, informative dashboards, real time account balances, credit lines availability view for customers etc. Business entities can initiate specialized Trade Finance transactions (Letter of Credits (LCs), Guarantees and Export Collections), Term Deposit Issuance and Encashment, perform General Banking Transactions (Funds Transfers, Bill Payments, Bankers Cheque Printing etc.) & can do Cash Management with Bulk Payment transactions in Allied Bank Accounts, Other Bank Accounts, Cash via Counter or via Bankers Cheques.

Enhanced security feature of Mobile Authenticator application has also been introduced for the first time in this solution whereby the user will be able to generate the Soft Token on their Mobile phone without dependency on the traditional physical hard token devices.

This strategic partnership aims to digitize the conventional banking by offering state of the art and secure platform offering convenience, accessibility and real time banking to business customers. Allied Bank, one of the largest private sector commercial bank in Pakistan with more than 1150 Branches & ATMs and Nishat Mills Limited, the largest textile composite unit, a leading exporter of textile products in the Country and a flagship company of NISHAT GROUP.

Telenor commits greater digital inclusion of Pak women

LAHORE (PR): In line with its vision to empower societies and in a strategic endorsement of the GSMA’s Connected Women Initiative, Telenor Pakistan has committed to increase the proportion of women in its subscriber base by the year 2020.

Telenor Pakistan’s two-pronged commitment states increasing the proportion of women in its mobile internet customer base from 40% to 48%; and mobile money customer base (mobile accounts & social disbursements) from 10% to 15% by 2020 in Pakistan.

The commitment comes as part of the GSMA’s ‘Connected Women’ Initiative that aims to reduce the gender gap in mobile internet and mobile money services in low- and middle-income countries and unlock significant socio-economic opportunities.

“Telenor Pakistan is proud to join hands with the GSMA in a collective effort to connect women around the world. In Pakistan, over 51% of the population is women and as one of the largest digital services providers in the country, we deem it our responsibility to act to create gender parity in our customer base,” said Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO, Telenor Pakistan.

“We are committed to bring the benefits of telecom and digital technology to women in Pakistan to empower them to support their families, and in turn, contribute to the socio-economic prosperity of the country at large. Our endorsement of the GSMA’s Connected Women Initiative comes with the commitment to increase the proportion of women in our mobile internet customer base from 40% to 48%, and mobile money customer base from 10% to 15% by 2020,” he added.

“Widening access to mobile services in Pakistan is critical; it is an important topic that business leaders and governments must address,” said Claire Sibthorpe, Head of Connected Women, GSMA. “In a country with such a high gender gap in mobile services, Telenor Pakistan’s commitment to increase the share of women in its customer base is all the more important. Mobile ownership can have a transformative effect on women’s lives, for example by providing access to vital financial services, which women are 45 per cent less likely to have access to than men in Pakistan. Ensuring digital and financial inclusion for women is essential because when women thrive, societies and economies thrive.”

Telenor Pakistan’s efforts to bring women into the digital and financial mainstream includemAgri(mobile agriculture) for women, which provides agronomic information to women farmers in Pakistan to maximize crop yields.

The Sindh Education Reform Program (SERP), and Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), have chosen Easypaisa, Pakistan’s first mobile financial service and a product of Telenor Microfinance Bank for transparent and timely disbursements of social and educational stipend entitlements to women living in rural areas with no access to formal financial services.

SECMC signs tripartite MoU

KARACHI (PR): In a bid to provide modern and free of cost healthcare services to the communities of District Tharparkar, three organizations have joined hands to build a 100-bed hospital in Tharparkar. A tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between Thar Foundation, The Indus Hospital, and Shahid Afridi Foundation during a ceremony held here on Tuesday. The three parties agreed to collaborate on the establishment of the Thar Foundation-envisioned 100-bed, state-of-the-art hospital in the Islamkot town of Tharparkar, aimed at providing free healthcare services to the community.

The MoU was signed by CEO Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC), Shamsuddin Shaikh, CEO, The Indus Hospital Dr Abdul Bari Khan, and advisor to CEO Shahid Afridi Foundation Zeeshan Afzal.

As per the agreement, the TF will have the overall responsibility of the management of the project and lead the implementation of the project, Indus Hospital will be responsible for the day-to-day operational affairs, and SAF will be responsible for funding the establishment one block and – the construction of other block together with their operational expenses will be financed by TF.

Expected completion of first block (SAF block) is expected by end 2018 and second block (TF block) by mid-2019, says the agreement. TF’s funding will be pioneered by SECMC and Engro Powergen Thar Limited (EPTL).

Speaking about the occasion, Shaikh held that it was imperative for his company to work for the socioeconomic welfare of the people of Thar.

“The Thar region lacks basic health facilities, and we would actually make a great difference in the lives of the Tharis if we could provide them with modern health services – thus, the idea of establishment of the hospital,” he said.

Dr Bari held the MoU as a ‘historic step’ taken for the welfare of the Thari communities. “The partnership will help improve the health of the people of Thar region, and together we hope to make the hospital functional by the end of 2018,” said Mr. Bari.

Afzal termed the ‘collaboration’ as “giving back to the community” and said, “The work that the three organizations have committed to undertake will go a long way in improving Thari communities’ lives, and will prove to be just a start in providing better healthcare services to the underprivileged.”