ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Tuesday reviewed progress on the development of border crossing complexes at Torkham and Chaman under the Integrated Transit Trade Management System (ITTMS) project.

The progress of the project was reviewed during a meeting which was chaired by the finance minister. Among others, the meeting was attended by finance secretary, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman, Quartermaster General of Pakistan Army, Asian Development Bank (ADB) country director, NLC DG, ITTMS project director, senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, ADB and Infrastructure Project Development Facility.

Dar encouraged the FBR, NLC, ADB and IPDF to ensure effective coordination in order to successfully implement the project in a timely and efficient matter. The minister emphasized the strategic importance of the project from both a security and trade point of view. He directed that the engineering design of the project at the two sites may be completed expeditiously and inclusion of all essential facilities must be ensured, keeping in view the available financial resources for the project.

He said that once completed, the project would enable significant reduction in processing times at the border crossing points. Dar assured his full assistance and support in order to ensure completion of the project within the scheduled timelines.

Earlier, Dar was briefed on the progress of the project since the previous meeting, chaired by the finance minister in June 2017 before Eidul Fitr. The NLC DG briefed the meeting on the technical aspects and arrangements of the project, as NLC was responsible for the civil works of the project. The ADB country director said that ADB considers ITTMS as an important project and keen to work as a team with all stakeholders of the project.