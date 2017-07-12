CDNS achieves target of Rs230b set for FY2016-17

ISLAMABAD (APP): Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has achieved the revised target of Rs230 billion set for the financial year 2016-17 by June 30, 2017. The CDNS has set Rs220 billion target for fiscal year 2017-18, a senior official of CDNS told APP here on Tuesday. He said the CDNS had notified similar profit rates for various saving certificates to benefit its investors especially the widow and pensioners, which had been unchanged from June 1, 2017. "The consistency in previous rates was made in the backdrop of current market scenario and in accordance with the government's policy to provide market based competitive rate of return to the investors of National Savings", he said. He said that as per notification issued by the federal government, the rates for Defence Savings Certificate, Special Saving Certificate and Account, Regular Income Certificate and Savings Accounts had been revised upward at an average of 7.54 percent, 6.03 percent, 6.54 percent and 3.95 percent, respectively.

The official said the rate of return for specialised savings schemes like Bahbood Savings Certificates and Pensioners' Benefit Account had also been revised up and fixed at 9.36 percent to provide safety net to specialised segments of the society. The CDNS had launched its modernisation plan in collaboration with National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT), for facilitating the customers, he said.

Tea imports increase 3.19pc in 11 months

ISLAMABAD (APP): The tea imports into the country witnessed an increase of 3.19 percent during the first eleven months of the fiscal year 2016-17 compared to the imports of the same period of last year. The overall tea imports into the country during July-May (2016-17) were recorded at $491 million compared to the imports of $475.821 million recorded during July-May (2015-16), according to official data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). In terms of quantity, the tea imports into the country increased by 17.65 percent, as it increased from the imports of 159,003 metric tons last year to 187,070 metric tons during the period under review. The overall food imports into the country increased by 15.96 percent during the period under review. The food imports during July-May (2016-17) were recorded at $5, 650 million compared to the imports of $4,873 million during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2015-16, the data revealed. Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the tea imports into the country witnessed increase of 6.19 percent during May 2017 compared to the imports of May 2016.

The tea imports into the country during May 2017 were recorded at $38.754 million compared to the imports of $36.495 million during May 2016, according to the data. On month-on-month basis, the tea imports however witnessed decrease of 5.29 percent in May 2017 when compared to the imports of $40.917 million during April 2017.

Pakistan Mango Festival held in Paris

ISLAMABAD (APP): A large variety of Mango dishes creatively prepared and artistically presented by the renowned French two Michelin star Chef Sylvester Wahid enthralled the French dignitaries and notables at the first of its kind Pakistan Mango Festival held at the Embassy of Pakistan in Paris. According to a statement issued here, Chef Wahid, with his team of cooks and other staff, prepared a special and a fine dine class mango based menu of starters, main course dishes and desserts. Guests comprising local politicians, diplomats, businessmen, fruit exporters and media representatives enjoyed famous varieties of Pakistani mangoes especially flown in from Pakistan for the event. Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moinul Haque, while talking to the guests, said that Pakistan produces over 200 varieties of high quality mangoes which are known for their sweet taste, aroma and texture. He said that although the Pakistani mango affectionately called as the ‘king of fruits’ is exported to many countries of the world, yet it is relatively little known in France.

He said, “With this festival and other such promotional events planned by the Embassy of Pakistan, we aim to introduce Pakistani mangoes to the French public.” Chef Sylvester Wahid, who originally hails from the city of Kohat in Pakistan, also gave a live demonstration of cooking mango based dishes and shared his exclusive recipes with the guests. The mango festival was jointly organised by the Embassy of Pakistan to France and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

SCCI chief seeks Special Economic Zone in Sialkot

SIALKOT (APP): SCCI President Majid Raza Bhutta on Tuesday suggested that Sialkot Export Processing Zone (SEPZ) should be given the status of Special Economic Zone (SEZ) under CPEC for further accelerating export activities at golden triangle comprising Sialkot, Gujranwala and Gujrat. He said that the conversion would enable the business community of the region to set up their individual industrial units in the new zone. Major export-oriented cities like Sialkot can be strong contenders for setting up SEZ and Sialkot is the only export-oriented city where 99pc of manufactured products are exported to international markets, he said. Majid said Chinese investors should be encouraged to bring their investment, and technology in Sialkot. He suggested that the govt should identify high priority sectors for export and ensure concessions and incentives to encourage export of respective sectors. It is very unfortunate that very few industrial units were functioning at the SEPZ which was established long ago.