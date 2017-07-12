ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Stone Development Company (PASDEC) has offered its assistance to develop granite and marble sector in Sindh. PASDEC Chief Executive Officer Zahid Maqsood Sheikh offered array of projects of marble and granite to the Sindh government. While giving a presentation to Minerals Minister Sohail Anwar Khan Sial on marble and granite sector development, he said these projects will have a long lasting effect on provincial exports in particular and the country in general. He highlighted the potential of dimensional stone sector of the province and said that PASDEC has expertise in the development of marble and granite sector of over a decade which the company is ready to offer.

Zahid also brought up the matter of development of Marble City at Karachi to channelise industrialisation and encourage investment in Sindh. While discussing the matter of access to finance for the marble and granite sector, the PASDEC CEO suggested the minister to take up the said matter with the Bank of Sindh, so that the genuine financial needs of the sector are met, especially the BMR which can enable the stakeholders to compete with the international market.