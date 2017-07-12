KARACHI - Pakistan Stock Exchange suffered worst-ever single-day fall on Tuesday due to panic selling, which was triggered by ongoing political uncertainty.

The stock market splashed red ink everywhere from the very start, opening almost 1,000 points negative. By the end of the session, the index had lost 2,153 points (down 4.65pc). The index closed at 44,121 points. The extreme decline in the market came from political jitters where uncertainties related to the future of PM Nawaz escalated. Moreover, conviction of SECP chairman on matters of record tampering under political influence also added fuel to the fire. Selling pressure remained persistent throughout the day and across the board, said analyst Arhum Ghous.

Commercial bank heavyweights HBL (-5.0pc), UBL (-5.0pc), MCB (-4.9pc), ABL (-5.0pc) and NBP (-5.0pc) closed near their lower circuits, cumulatively took away 403 points from the benchmark index. Apart from this, other notable decliners during the day were MARI (-5.0pc), INDU (-3.9pc), MTL (-4.7pc) and HCAR (-5.0pc) cumulatively contributing 102 points fall to the benchmark KSE-100 index.

Political uncertainty, falling remittances data for FY17, concerns over record surge in current account deficit to $10.64b for Jul-May 2017, reports on dismal economic data on exports, foreign outflows and external account played a catalyst role in record fall at PSX, stated analyst Ahsan Mehanti.

Overall participation also remained weak where volumes fell 21 percent to 185.2 million shares, while traded value shed 23 percent to Rs9.9 billion/$94 million. K-Electric led the volume with 17 million shares changing hands. Scrips of total 367 active companies participated in the session of which 340 closed in red, only 17 concluded in green while 10 remained unchanged.