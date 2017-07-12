LAHORE - The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved three development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs9,391.554 million. These schemes were approved in the 2nd meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2017-18 presided over by P&D Chairman Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan. All members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.