ISLAMABAD - Two Pakistani Customs officers Sanaullah Abro and Nasreen Nawaz have been chosen by a global forum to give presentation to World Customs Organization (WCO) on career development programme and also lead group discussion.

The officers were sponsored by the WCO to attend the Council session of the WCO as honorary guests for one week at the Brussels, said a message received on Tuesday.

The World Customs Organization, an international inter governmental organization of 148 countries, had invited projects for professional development of Customs all over the world. Total 40 customs officers were selected on the basis of their projects submitted to WCO.

The activity of Professional Development and Council session went side by side during 5 to 8 July 2017 at Brussels. Professional Development is a signature programme of the career development of young Customs officers funded by Japan. And the Council session is the highest body of the WCO attended by the head of Customs all over the world.