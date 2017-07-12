ISLAMABAD - Punjab Finance Minister Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha called on Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, Syed Ibne Abbas, at his office in London on Tuesday.

The high commissioner briefed the minister about the High Commission's efforts to upscale the economic and trade relations between Pakistan and the UK. He said promotion of trade and economic ties between the two countries is one of his top priorities, besides strengthening bilateral political relations and community facilitation.

The two sides also discussed ways and means to expand the economic relations after Brexit when the UK would be looking out for new markets. The minister informed that the Punjab government would welcome investment from diaspora in the province and informed that, in this regard, all relevant information is available on Finance Department's website for potential investors.

The high commissioner briefly interacted with the visiting Khyber Pakhutnkhwa Assembly delegation and exchanged views on promotion of investment and trade in the country.