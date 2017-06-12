LAHORE - Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) received tremendous response from foreign and local companies to display their furniture products in the 3-day mega event titled 8th Pakistan Interiors Exhibition 2017, being organized at Expo Centre Karachi from July 7.

In a press release issued here on Sunday, PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the exhibition would offer a full range of furniture with extensive selections of modern and contemporary styles for dining, bedroom, living room, office, occasional, children, outdoor as well as furniture fittings and hardware.

He said that exhibitors would have an opportunity to meet new buyers for networking and market expansion.

The exhibition would also provide younger designers and architects with an opportunity to witness the market trends and display their own works alongside that of more established professionals, he added. Citing the objectives of PFC, Mian Kashif said the PFC was on a mission and wanted to educate people about the value of owning fine hand-crafted furniture.

"This time again, the PFC continues to expand its global footprint by welcoming visitors from different countries including China, Italy, Singapore, USA, Australia, Japan, Philippines, the UK, Bulgaria, Denmark, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Vietnam", he said.

"We are striving for a higher degree of excellence", Mian Kashif said and added that the problem with furniture making was that it took so much labour.

"The PFC is also continuing its work to develop a Pakistani presence in more countries and to act as the focal point for Pakistani furniture designers and manufacturers to enter the international market", he added.

PFC General Manager Hamid Mahmood said Pakistan was not known globally as a furniture market which could convince international business community about innovation and quality of Pakistani products.

He suggested that the government should encourage and support business houses to invest and develop trustworthy furniture trade markets.

There is a need for holding exhibitions in the EU member states to raise awareness about Pakistani's traditional and innovative products, he added.