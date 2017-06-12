ISLAMABAD/KARACHI - Efforts of the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif must be lauded which has resulted in full membership of Pakistan in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a business leader said Sunday.

The SCO will not only give Pakistan a powerful platform to promote its economy, but it will also help our voice to be heard more clearly on regional and international matters, said Shahid Rasheed Butt. Now Pakistan will be better equipped to ensure peace, build trust, spur economic development, combat terrorism, reduce arms race, eliminate poverty, deal with natural disasters, tackle climate change and assure water security, he added. He said that expansion of the SCO has taken place at a time when China's 'One Belt, One Road' (OBOR) initiative has transformed the global economic landscape.

He also lauded the move of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to use the opportunity to meet Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on the side-lines of the SCO moot in Astana. Both the leaders have agreed to combat terrorism which is a positive development, he added. Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan frequently hit bilateral relations trade which is damaging both countries, he said.

Shahid Rasheed Butt said that both the brotherly Islamic countries should resolve this issue amicably as Pakistan plans to import 1300 megawatts electricity from central Asia through Afghanistan which will cost it 5 cents per KWH while Afghan government will get 1.25 cents per KWH as transit fee. Similarly, Pakistan plans to import gas from Turkmenistan which will be added to the national gas grid in Quetta for which friendly relations with Kabul are imperative.

Afghanistan is full of mineral, iron ore and coal which can be transported to Fata or Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for value addition. A big steel mill can be established in northern Pakistan for the purpose which can provide jobs and earn foreign exchange. The ongoing projects will bring Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan closer and make them interdependent with every country wanting stability in the partner nation.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has hailed the full-fledged membership status granted to Pakistan in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Ahmad Jawad, Chairman, Regional Standing Committee of FPCCI, here Sunday said the newly acquired status will have a positive impact on the national economy. Relevance of SCO in the region, he said cannot be ignored as it has been turned all the more vital for transformation of OBOR into a game changer for the entire region. The senior business leader said consequent to SCO membership, Pakistan will be in a better position to bank on regional cooperation for coordinated handling of terrorism and extremism.

SCO that covers a quarter of the entire planet's population, he said has enhanced its regional importance by emerging as a determinant of peace, security and efficient cooperation among its member and observer states.

Jawad emphasised that Pakistan's newly acquired status of SCO member will significantly strengthen the country's position in the region and the world.

It will have a positive impact on several major issues pertaining to technical cooperation between Russia and Pakistan and on huge communication projects jointly undertaken with China, he said.

The FPCCI official said Pakistan is being provided with a fresh opportunity of economic growth particularly due to plans under way to connect the Silk Road Economic Belt with the Eurasian Economic Union.

Role of Pakistan in regional economy will definitely expand as Kashgar-Gwadar project between Islamabad and Beijing is part of the Silk Road belt, he elaborated.

The FPCCI official hoped that the admission of India as full member of the SCO may lead to improved bilateral relations between Pakistan and India.

He in this context suggested that SCO Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCOCCI) may be formed to increase the trade and investment volume among the member countries.

"Private sectors of the respective countries can develop close liaison among each other," he said mentioning that trade was the most effective tool to strengthen this forum.