TEHRAN - The UNCTAD wrote in its recent report, published in June 2017, that Iran has attracted more than $3.37 billion, showing a 64-percent growth.

The report also says that foreign investment in Iran had declined for few years. But in 2016, Iran enjoyed a %64 growth in foreign investment attraction.

In 2016, 37 international investment agreements were signed. Turkey topped the foreign investment table with 7 contracts and Iran came second with 3.

UNCTAD is a permanent intergovernmental body established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1964. Its headquarters are located in Geneva, Switzerland, and it has offices in New York and Addis Ababa. UNCTAD is part of the UN Secretariat. It reports to the UN General Assembly and the Economic and Social Council but has its own membership, leadership, and budget. It is also part of the United Nations Development Group.

The Division on Investment and Enterprise of UNCTAD serves as the focal point for all matters related to foreign direct investment and multinational enterprises in the United Nations System. It builds on more than four decades of experience and international expertise in research and policy analysis on investment and enterprise development, fosters intergovernmental consensus-building, and provides technical assistance to over 150 countries.