FAISALABAD - Experts at the Cotton Research Institute Faisalabad have developed a new cotton variety 'FH-326'. Funding for the project was provided by the Punjab Agricultural Research Board (PARB). The new variety of cotton would need less water. Director Cotton Research Institute Dr Sagheer Ahmad told APP on Sunday that cotton and its products contribute 1.5 per cent to the gross domestic product (GDP) of the country and over 51 per cent to Pakistan's export earnings. He said Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz played the lead role in development of the new variety.