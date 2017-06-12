Aptma for competitive business

environment to enhance exports

ISLAMABAD (APP): Chairman All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) on Sunday called for provision of competitive business environment to help industrialists compete with regional compotators for enhancing the country's exports. "We want to compete with the regional competitors including India, Bangladesh, Stri Lanka and Vietnam for enhancing the county's export to achieve the target of economic stability and growth," Secretary General, APTMA, Anis ul Haq told APP here. He said that Pakistan required export led growth for economic stability of country. Textile industry contributed 60 per cent in total exports of the country, which was considered backbone of the economy, he added. He hailed Rs 180 billion "Export enhancement package" adding the package would give huge relief to the textile sector for enhancing the exports in the sector. He said that in coming year's budget 2017-18, Rs 4 billion had been allocated for "Export enhancement package".

Secretary General, APTMA stressed the need for implementing this package.

He said the package would strengthen the country's economy by increasing the country's exports.

Anis said that price of energy was an important element of production particularly for spinning, weaving and processing industry. He said that availability of energy at regionally competitive price was important. He urged for proving ease of doing business in the country.

Over 17 percent increase witnessed in

fish exports in 10 months

ISLAMABAD (APP): The exports of fish and fish preparations from the country witnessed increase of 17.08pc during the first ten months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year. The fish exports during July-April (2016-17) were recorded at $316.926m as compared to the exports of $270.69m during July-April (2015-16), according to the data of PBS. In terms of quantity, the exports of fish and fish preparations increased by 14.28pc during the period under review by going up from trade of 105,349 metric ton last year to 120,388 metric ton. It is pertinent to mention here that the overall food exports during the period under review witnessed negative growth of 8.57 percent. The overall food exports during the current fiscal year were recorded at $3,076 million as compared to the exports of $3,365 million last year, the PBS data revealed. Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the fish exports during April 2017 increased by 32.72 percent as compared to the exports of the same month of last year.

The fish exports during April 2017 were recorded at $40.660 million as compared to the exports of $30.661 million.

On month-on-month basis, the fish exports increased by 11.49 percent during April 2017 when compared to the exports of $36.471 million during March 2017, according to the PBS Data.

The country's overall merchandise exports witnessed decline of 2.29 percent during the first ten months of the year as compared to the same period of last year.

The merchandise exports during the current fiscal year were recorded at

$16.918 billion as compared to the exports of $17.314 billion last year.

During the period under review, the country’s imports increased by 19.88 percent by growing from $36.265 billion last year to $43.473 billion this year.

Based on the figures, the overall trade deficit during the first ten months of the year increased by 40.12 percent.

The trade deficit during the first ten months of the current year was recorded at $26.555 billion compared to $18.951 billion, showing an increase of 40.12 percent.

Tent village for tourists at PTDC motels

ISLAMABAD (APP): Managing Director PTDC, Abdul Ghafoor has directed to set up tent village for tourists at PTDC motels. This initiative has been taken to cater the needs of increasing tourists' flow and insufficient accommodation facilities available at tourist destinations. This concept has been adopted with a view to provide maximum facilities to visiting tourists as well as promoting domestic tourists to invite Pakistanis to visit their own country and witness its natural beauty, said a press release issued here. Ghafoor further said that immediately after Eid-ul-Fitr, the tent village facility will be available at PTDC Motels on affordable rates where families and student groups can stay and enjoy their vacations. PTDC has already announced to provide 20 percent special discount during the holy month of Ramzan, which is being availed by a large number of domestic tourists. Meanwhile, around 0.6 million tourists visited hilly areas during current summer season, said Manager Policy and Promotion of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Mukhtar Ali Sunday.

He said the ratio of tourists increased by 40% percent as compared to last year due to the measures taken by the government for improved law and order situation.

He said it is a good sign that the people are visiting tourists points to enjoy the scenic beauty of these places especially Naran, Ayubia, Swat, Gilgit and Skardu.

He said PTDC has a chain of 39 motels and three restaurants which were providing maximum facilities to the tourists. He said, "we are providing international level boarding and lodging facilities to the visitors".

NHA to hold open bidding for auction of 30 toll plazas on Thursday

ISLAMABAD (APP): National Highway Authority (NHA) plans to hold open bidding for auction for maintenance of 30 toll plazas and collection of toll revenue on various national highways. The toll plazas to be auctioned have been divided in three packages. Package-I includes 11 toll plazas i.e. Iqbal Shaheed, Harro, Sangjani, Mandra, Qutbal, Tarraki,Jhelum, Chenab, Harrapa, Islamabad Murree Dual Carriageway and Khan Bela toll plaza and security amount would be Rs 90 million, an official source told APP on Sunday. The Package-II includes 9 toll plazas i.e. Chenab, Ahmed Pur East, Bahawalpur, Mianchannu,Okara, Kala Shah Kaku, Gujranwala, Kohat Tunnel, D.I. Khan-I (Yarak) and its security would be Rs 90 million, he said. The Package-III having eight toll plazas include Khanewal, Shershah, Fazilpur, Jamshoro, Saeedabad, Moro, Rohri and Ranipur having 90 million security, the official added. The bidders who are in default with NHA or any other government department are not eligible to participate in the bidding.

Sealed bids containing both technical and financial bids in separate envelopes shall be received in NHA Auditorium Islamabad on June 15, 2017 until 1100 Hrs. The envelope containing technical bid will be opened on same day at 1130 Hours in the presence of the bidders or their authorized representatives. Financial bids of only technically qualified bidders shall be opened on the date notified to them after technical evaluation.