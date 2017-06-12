ISLAMABAD - Dozens of Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) funded development projects of the Ministry of Planning are currently operating without full-time project directors (PDs).

There are more than 30 PSDP funded projects of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms and 80 percent of them, including CPEC Support Project and Vision 2025, are without full-time project directors, official sources told The Nation here Sunday. Although the government is all set to upward revise the pay packages of the employees of PSDP funded development projects by around 70 percent but these are being operated without full-time PDs, the source said. The ministry seems more interested in the salaries of the project employees rather than hiring full-time PDs for these projects, the source said.

In absence of full-time project directors, chiefs, deputy chiefs and heads of the relevant sections are working as PDs of these projects on look after basis, sources said. The already burdened staff of the planning ministry is in no way serious about performing the duties of devoted PDs which is hampering the smooth functioning of the these projects, the source said.

Even the important projects such as vision 2025 and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) support project are without full-time project directors, the source said. However, an official of the ministry said that for vision 2025 they have started the process of hiring new PDz. The main reason behind not hiring a full-time PD is that ad-hocism always serves the interest of the people at the helm of the affairs, the source said.

Some of the project directors are so powerful and so special that you cannot close their projects, said the official.

Some of the projects that are currently working without full-time PD and working with the take care charge are; Institutional Strengthening the Efficiency Enhancement, Inspector General development project, Young Development Fellow Programme, Vision 2025,Cluster Development Based Agriculture Transformation Plan vision 2025, CPEC support Project, National Initiative for Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs), Establishment of Pakistan Urban Planning and Development Center, Reforms and Innovation in Government for High performance, Centre for Rural Economy, Climate Change, Research/Feasibility Studies and Workshop, Development Communication, Establishment of Special Project cell and monitoring of PSDP financial project etc.

For example, a consultant of the ministry of planning is the project director of one of the projects. Similarly, an employee on deputation in the ministry of planning is working as project director of two projects. Even the CPEC support project is being run without a full-time PD since the expiry of the contract of the previous PD about a year ago.

Hassan Daud Butt, a deputy director of the CPEC project, is currently working as PD of the project. The much discussed project Young Development Fellow (YDF) is being managed through a deputy chief of the ministry of planning.

It is pertinent to mention here that Accountant General of Pakistan Revenue (AGPR) recently imposed cut on salaries of the employees of some projects including CPEC support project and Development Communication projects saying the pays are too high and not match the standard pay packages. The Ministry of planning claims that the salaries were part of PC-I and were approved by appropriate forums such as CDWP.

After the AGPR objection, the matter was raised by the minister of planning Ahsan Iqbal with the Prime Minister in the NEC meeting and the PM directed to evolve a new pay mechanism for the project employees.

According to the new pay packages for the project, employee in PPS-6, which is equivalent to grade-16, will draw minimum salary of Rs60,000 and maximum salary of Rs87,000. For PPS-7, equivalent to BPS-17, the minimum salary will be Rs90,000 and the maximum salary will be Rs130,000. For PPS-8, equivalent to grade-18, the minimum salary will be Rs100,000 and maximum salary will be Rs143,000. Similarly, for PPS-9, equivalent to grade-19, salary will be Rs150,000 and the maximum salary will be Rs217,500. The minimum salary for PPS-10, equivalent to grade-20, minimum salary will be Rs230,885 and the maximum salary will be Rs298,810 per month. In PPS-11, equivalent to grade-21, the minimum salary will be Rs333,180 while the maximum will be Rs491,030. The PPS-12 employee, which is equivalent to a BPS 22, will have minimum salary of Rs650,510 while the maximum salary is Rs795,160.