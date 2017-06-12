LAHORE - Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association has invited the major countries of the world including South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) member states to participate in 35th International Carpet Exhibition being held in Pakistan in October this year.

This was stated by Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association Senior Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed while talking to media persons on his arrival after six-day long visit to China. He was also accompanied by Carpet Institute Chairperson Saeed Khan and Major (Retired) Akhtar Nazir. The China Beijing International High Tech Expo was held from June 8-10 in China.

The Pakistani delegation leader said that a large number of participants of the four-day event shown keen interest in Pakistani products and also assured to participate in the 35th International Carpet Exhibition in Pakistan.

Riaz Ahmed further said that Pakistani carpets are among the top carpets in the world and its exports could be enhanced further with the help of the government.

He said that Pakistani carpet manufacturers are working hard to enhance its demand in international market. But, he said, unfortunately, Pakistani government is not supporting the industry. He said Indian carpet industry is fully sponsored by Indian government. He urged the government to support the exporters of carpet industry so that Pakistan could get benefit through its exports.

The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association chief said that, he represented Pakistan along with his delegation at their own. He said that Pakistani delegation has discussed different ways and means with the other delegates from China, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Maldives and other international delegations participated in the China exhibition.

He said that all the delegates have been invited to participate in the forthcoming Carpet Exhibition being held in October this year in Pakistan and all the delegates have assured to participation in the exhibition.

He said that 12 Pakistani stalls were staged in the China exhibition, however, 50 stalls were arranged by Indians there.

He vowed to lead the SAARC countries in carpet producing if the Pakistani government take interest and support this industry like India and other counties.

He said that China Economic Corridor in Pakistan as well as One Road One Belt also came under discussion with various delegations during their visit to China.

Riaz appealed the government to support the upcoming exhibition in October 2017 in Pakistan to gain the positive results of the exhibition, which could be also beneficial in export of Pakistan Carpet industry in the world.