ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Sunday demanded steps to ensure food security as the problem in Pakistan is not linked to the availability of food but its prices which are out of the reach of many. It expressed reservations over government response to the looming food security threat as global problems have exacerbated food insecurity across the globe.

Government should increased investment to ensure food security for the whole population many of whom are finding it difficult to get adequate food, said Dr Murtaza Mughal, President PEW.

He said that government must launch comprehensive food security survey so that policymakers can plan on the basis of ground realities.

Dr Murtaza Mughal said that proper food at reasonable price is the basic right of everyone but millions are deprived of it.

He said that global agricultural production must be enhanced by 50 percent by 2050 to feed nine billion people, as the majority of world’s poor and malnourished lives in Saarc region which cannot excel due to unending political disputes.

The population is growing at a rapid pace while agricultural production continues to recede due to climate change posting new challenges, he added.

Production cannot be enhanced when farming community is dissatisfied, he said, adding that issues confronting farmers should be tackled on preference.

The risk can be alleviated through policy reforms, investment and innovative ways to increase production and access to food, he observed.