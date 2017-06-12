KARACHI - State Bank of Pakistan, through its subsidiary SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBPBSC), has re-launched the SMS service for issuance of fresh currency notes to the general public.

According to a SBP communication, the fresh notes will be available from June 12 to 23 through designated commercial bank branches called "e-branches" and the sixteen field offices of SBP BSC. The service will be provided through 1,000 e-branches in 120 cities across Pakistan to ensure maximum geographical coverage. The charges for the service are Rs. 1.50/- plus tax, per SMS.

Under this facility, a person may send an SMS message comprising his/her 13 digits CNIC/Smart Card number along with the desired e-branch ID [e.g. 3130205839863(space)KHI005] to short code 8877.

In return, the person will receive an SMS containing redemption code, e-branch address and the code validity period. Redemption code received by the customer will be valid for two (02) working days as per the mentioned dates in the SMS.

The customer may then approach the concerned e-branch along with his/her original CNIC/Smart Card, a photocopy of the CNIC/Smart Card and transaction code received from 8877 to obtain fresh currency notes.

An individual can obtain three (03) packets of Rs.10/- and one (01) packet each of Rs 50/- & Rs 100/- as per availability of stock.

It is also notified that each CNIC/Smart card number or mobile phone number can only be used once.

No transaction code will be issued to the sender in case he/she sends the same CNIC/Smart card number from different mobile numbers or sends different CNIC/Smart card numbers from same mobile number during the service. For any queries/complaints, the general public may contact the SBP BSC help-desk at UAN (021) 111-008-877. The help-desk facility will only be available during office hours, said the SBP communication.