ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Brazil Claudio Lins on Sunday said that Pakistan and Brazil have huge potential to boost trade and business ties and urged for enhancing the trade volume between both of the countries.

Pakistan’s exports with Brazil are very low with seventh largest economy of the world and both the countries have huge perspectives for increasing trade and cooperation in the fields of sports goods, instruments, food items, fertilizers, fruits and vegetables cotton, textile and dairy sector, said Claudio Lins, while addressing the discussion organized by English Speaking Union (ESU) Pakistan along with President of ESU, Khalid Malik, here.

The ambassador of Brazil said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is considered as a project of huge significance for connecting Pakistan with world market including European Union and other markets of developed countries.

Touching upon the renewable energy sector of Brazil, Lins said that Pakistan can benefit from Brazil’s expertise and the technology being used in the renewable energy sector.

"Brazilian embassy is available at your disposal if any Pakistani company is looking forward for a right partner in the renewable energy sector," said the envoy.

"We are ready to help Pakistan to meet its energy need via renewable energy resources, like wind, solar and coal" he added.

Brazil-Pakistan Business Council was established to enhance the trade volume between the two countries, he added.

He said Pakistan and Brazil have been negotiating since long for setting up of a Pak-Brazil Chamber of Commerce and desired that its establishment should be expedited that will help in promoting business linkages and improve bilateral trade between the two countries.