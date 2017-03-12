Safe Secure- Pakistan-2017, exhibition concludes at Pak China friendship centre, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (PR): The three-day 13th International Safe Secure Pakistan-2017, exhibition concluded at Pak-China friendship centre, Islamabad, on a very successful note.

The presence of foreign exhibitors at the exhibition showed that they viewed Pakistan as a potential market for this sector as the local market had become quality conscious and are investing in latest safety, security and surveillance technology. They were glad to receive a positive response during the exhibition.

Victor Gil Lopez, Area Manager, Bombas IDEAL, firefighting supports company from Spain, sees lots of potential in the local market for the technology equipment his company is offering, “We are here in the exhibition for the first time, we offer a complete family of horizontal and vertical water pumps for firefighting packages.I see our product as an essential item in the upcoming scenario of security awareness in Pakistan", he added.

“Pakistan is now in the current security situation seems to be a big market for us”, he observed.

Local exhibitors are also glad over the response they are receiving from the three day event.