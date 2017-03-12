LAHORE - The government’s recently announced growth-led export package for the textile industry is commendable but fails to address the core issues of energy affordability in Punjab which is hurting industry badly where energy is a major factor of production.

The high cost of production resulting from a constant rise in the energy costs has been the primary and main cause of concern for the industry in Punjab.

These views were expressed by All Pakistan Textile Mills Association Punjab chairman Syed Ali Ehsan while talking to The Nation here on Saturday.

“Primary reason for competitive disadvantage and dismal performance of the export sector is the much higher energy costs for Pakistani exporters; especially Punjab where 70 percent of capacity is located,” he said.

APTMA Group Leader and former chairman Gohar Ejaz observed that energy price should be rationalised to 7 cents per unit across the country in line with regional competitors. “It is high time that government withdraws TR and Debt Surcharges from electricity tariffs of export oriented industry and introduce WACOG-based One Gas Tariff for Natural Gas and RLNG for industry across Pakistan at Rs 600 mmbtu without GIDC.”

Gohar Ejaz maintained that presently, the average size textile unit of 25,000 spindles in Punjab is incurring an extra Rs 77 Million per annum making its end product 7% more costly than units in other provinces. The higher energy cost through weaving, finishing and stitching increase the cost of production by 14% rendering the products uncompetitive in the international market.

“The cost of electricity in Pakistan is around US cents 11 per Kwh whereas our competitors are being supplied electricity at around Us cents 7 per Kwh. This higher electricity cost is primarily because of the embedded surcharges in the electricity supplied to Punjab contain Rs 3.10 /Kwh as equalization surcharge and Rs0.43 as debt servicing of loans taken to retire earlier accumulated circular debt. Also, 5 exporting sectors zero rated by FBR be also zero rated from tariff equalization surcharges.”

Punjab chairman Ali Ehsan said that industry in Punjab has critically suffered on account of non availability of system gas in the last few years. Last year, government of Pakistan allocated RLNG to the energy deprived textile industry in Punjab, he added. This was a welcome step to overcome energy shortage for the Punjab-based textile industry. However, RLNG prices were linked with crude oil prices but constant hike in crude oil prices have started affecting RLNG rates and energy affordability issue once again. On the other hand, industries in Sindh and KPK are continuously operating on 24/7 basis on system gas (price of which is constant and low), he added.

APTMA Punjab chairman suggested that in order to protect industry in Punjab, RLNG should be merged with system natural gas to reach a weighted average cost of gas (WACOG) to provide uniform pricing to industriesand commercial consumers across the country in line with regional competitors.

“Rising cost of doing business over last several years has not only stalled fresh investment in the textile industry but also hampered the export growth and turn over. The government should devise a comprehensive strategy to counter the issue in order to accelerate the industrial pace and also to save livelihood of millions of workers.

Ali Ehsan observed that growth of the most productive textile industry has been hampered by delaying the tax refunds of textile exporters.

APTMA Punjab chairman said that several polices have been announced in the past to safeguard the interest of industry but industry failed to realize benefits from them as government did not enable implementation of the programmes in the past.

Review of implementation of policy decisions and monitoring of progress in investment and exports should be done on regular intervals by the board to be chaired by PM/Industry associations and concerned ministries, he demanded.

He suggested that the government should enable industry friendly fiscal regime to lessen the burden of informal/undocumented economy being borne by the formal sector. Presumptive tax should be switched to Normal tax regime, he added.

“If all enabling measures are announced, textile industry envisage annual growth of 10 % p.a in exports over the next five years. Current exports of the sector are 12.455 billion US$ which have potential to become 20.04 billion US $ by 2020-21 creating 0.27 million direct new jobs with the share of women of 42000.”

APTMA Punjab chief said that if 30% closed textile capacity is revived and each sub sector steps up the process for value addition, exports would increase by $12 billion with fresh investment of $6 billion and share in GDP will increase to 13%, leading to creation of new hundreds of thousands of new direct jobs in Punjab.

SALMAN ABDUHU