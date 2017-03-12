TARBELA GHAZI - Muhammad Nawaz Bajwa has been posted as new general manager of Ghazi Barotha Hydropower Project after retirement of Mir Zaman Khan.

The new general manager (GM) assumed charge of his duties after a warm welcome. The post of GM was lying vacant since January 8 following the retirement of Mir Zaman Khan. GM Project Northern Areas Muhammad Yousif Khan was looking after the matters of Ghazi Barotha Project in addition to his own responsibilities.

Ghazi Barotha Hydropower Project contributes as many as 1450 megawatts of electricity to the national grid. The project is one of the most important and vital hydropower projects in the country which contributes to the national grid round the year without fluctuations in its electricity production due to more or less water flow from its reservoir due to its designing.

The project is spreading on more than 52 kilometres area in two provinces from Ghazi in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to Barotha, Attock in Punjab.

Bajwa has worked for long for Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA). Earlier, he was serving as GM Career Management at Wapda House, Lahore.

