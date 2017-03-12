China may assist Pakistan agriculture on climate change: FPCCI

ISLAMABAD (NNI): FPCCI Chairman Regional Standing Committee, Ahmad Jawad on Saturday said that China had made remarkable inventions in their agriculture and in little time they had become largest exporters of agriculture and horticulture sector in Asia and Europe. Talking to the newsmen, he said, "We have requested the Chinese authorities to assist Pakistan’s agriculture sector in overcoming the effects of climate change under CPEC.” Jawad said it was need of the hour to revamp agriculture sector in consonance with the modern trends to increase production and to make it profitable. “Agriculture, in Pakistan, lags far behind from the rest of the world,” he commented. “Its time government must promote drill sowing and quality seed especially for wheat and cotton that will enhance the growth rate up to 4 percent,” he said, and added, “Similarly the country is losing the grains and fruits from 20 to 40 percent in the post harvest losses for which we have to promote the modern post harvest practices,” he added.

"Amid the situation of climate changes, we have to invest in breeding to develop the climate resilient varieties," he said, and added, “In this regard the government must give a time frame to our research centers and universities for mutual collaboration.”

Pak envoy in China says Punjab hub of economic activity

BEIJING (INP): The heads and representatives of more than 145 Chinese companies attended a road show, organised for 'Solarisation of 20,000 Schools Programme in Punjab' and showed their keen interest in investing in the project scheduled to be completed by the end of this year. The show was organised by the Commercial Section of the Embassy of Pakistan. Welcoming the participants, Ambassador of Pakistan to China Masood Khalid gave a brief introduction of the Ujala Programme. He said as a part of the development strategy of the Punjab government, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, has decided to run 20,000 schools in the entire province on solar energy, particularly in remote areas. He said that besides upgrading infrastructure of schools in Punjab, the objective of the project was not only to improve the power supply but also to create awareness among masses about solar energy as an alternative energy source.

He termed Punjab as the hub of economic activity due to focused policies of the Punjab government in the fields of health, education, infrastructure and industrial development.

He said the government was also establishing industrial and economic zones with unprecedented economic incentives to the local and foreign investors.

RCCI organises seminar on Export Finance Scheme

RAWALPINDI (INP): The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Saturday organised an awareness seminar on Export Finance Scheme. Addressing the seminar, RCCI President Raja Amer Iqbal urged the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to avail the SBP's Export Finance Scheme. He said the central bank's scheme could help SMEs to meet their financial needs. “Both developing and developed countries have recognized the importance of SMEs, which play a vital role in the development of national economy,” he added. Iqbal said SMEs were an important component of the economic circle which provided a basis for industrialization and mass production. “Social problems could also be addressed by promoting the SMEs sector,” he observed. Earlier, Iqbal Hussain - Joint Director - IH&SME Finance Department SBP Karachi, highlighted the key features of the scheme.

While giving a detailed presentation, Hussain said, "Under the existing performance-based mark-up rebate system of EFS Part-II, exporters can avail a mark-up rate rebate ranging from 0.5-1.5 percent, depending on the level of export performance achieved."

Customers Bancorp executes agreement to sell BankMobile

Wyomissing, PA: (AFP): Customers Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Customers Bank, announced the execution of a Purchase and Assumption Agreement to sell the assets and liabilities of the BankMobile division of Customers Bank, including all deposits, technology, intellectual property and customer accounts, to Clearwater, Florida-based Flagship Community Bank for a total cash purchase price of $175 million. After accounting for all expenses, this transaction is expected to create approximately $100 million of pre-tax gain for Customers. BankMobile provides a full range of deposit products to retail customers utilizing smart phone technology (and other electronic digital media), and its revenues are largely derived from interchange fees from customer debit card use paid for by the merchant. At December 31, 2016, BankMobile had approximately 1.7 million student checking accounts and approximately $500 million of noninterest bearing deposits.

"Due to Durbin Amendment restrictions on debit card interchange fees, Customers believes it will be unable to profitably operate BankMobile once Customers' consolidated assets exceed $10 billion," stated Jay Sidhu, Chairman and CEO of Customers Bancorp, Inc. Accordingly, Customers had previously announced its intention to divest its BankMobile division, and reviewed preliminary indications of interest from several institutions of varying sizes. After careful deliberations and consultations with its advisors, the Board of Directors concluded that the Flagship transaction was in the best interest of its shareholders, customers, team members and the communities BankMobile serves. "Customers is pleased to execute the sale of the BankMobile division to Flagship so that BankMobile can continue to serve its target markets—college students, middle income Americans and underbanked Americans," continued Sidhu.

Commenting on the proposed transaction, Frank Burke, Chairman, President & CEO of Flagship stated, "Our Board of Directors, with the assistance of our advisors and investment bankers, studied a variety of strategic options available to Flagship. While Flagship continues to believe in the demand for a locally owned and managed community bank, and will continue its model of local community banking through its two branches in Clearwater, we also recognize that digital banking is expanding and the acquisition of BankMobile provides us with an opportunity to meaningfully expand our digital banking footprint beyond our Florida markets. We look forward to welcoming BankMobile's team of over 220 staff members to Flagship, so we can continue to provide BankMobile's customers with the products and services they have come to expect."