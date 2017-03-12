ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has asked producers to resubmit data for determining reasonable price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). According to details, a powerful mafia is hindering the process initiated by OGRA aimed at determining appropriate price of LPG. OGRA spokesperson has termed hike in price for household consumers 'unfair'. Spokesperson has asked producers to resubmit data in favour of their claims regarding hike in price. According to spokesperson, laws constituted in 2001 allow OGRA to set appropriate price of LPG.–NNI