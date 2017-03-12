ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF) would have Article 4 consultations in Dubai from March 28 to April 5 2017.

The IMF delegation was invited to Islamabad for the consultations but in view of the security situation, the visit could not take place, the Finance Ministry said on Saturday evening. It further said that now the consultations had been scheduled to be held in Dubai.

Earlier, both the sides had agreed to hold talks in Pakistan due to the improved law and order situation in the country.

However, the terrorist attacks in the last month in different cities of Pakistan have forced the IMF’s officials not to hold the talks in the country.

Pakistan had said goodbye to the IMF last year, after completing three years extended fund facility programme worth $6.64 billion.

However, every member country of the IMF, including Pakistan, needs a clean chit from the Fund on the economic situation of the country every year.

Pakistan would be in a better situation for getting loans from the World Bank, Asian Development Banks and other international financial institutions if IMF shows satisfaction over Islamabad’s economic situation.

“Pakistan and IMF will also discuss the upcoming budget, which is likely to be announced by the end of May or first week of June,” said an official of the Finance Ministry.

He further said that both the sides would also discuss the economic situation during the current financial year 2016-17.

The government is struggling to maintain the fiscal deficit and current account deficit during the current financial year. The current account deficit has widened by 90.23 percent to $4.72 billion during July-January of this fiscal year as against $2.48 billion a year ago.

The deficit had increased due to higher trade gap and a slowdown in workers’ remittance inflows as well as foreign investment.

Rising global oil prices, dried foreign inflows and lower exports are building pressure on the current account position.

Meanwhile, the government might struggle to restrict the budget deficit to 3.8 percent of the GDP (Rs1.276 trillion) during the current fiscal year due to missing of tax as well as non-tax collection targets.

Pakistan’s budget deficit has reached to Rs799.1 billion (2.4 percent of the GDP) during first half of the year 2016-17 due to massive expenditures and lower tax collection.

Similarly, the shortfall in tax collection has increased to over Rs150 billion in just eight months as the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has so far provisionally collected Rs1.91 trillion in the current fiscal year.

However, the government has so far managed to restrict the inflation below the target of six percent, which was set for the current fiscal year.

Inflation has gone up by 3.9 percent during first eight months (July-February) of the ongoing financial year.