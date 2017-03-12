Lahore - Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) Chairman Adil Butt has urged the government to release the held up sales tax refund claims of the value-added textile industry, as huge amount of liquidity is blocked with the FBR, causing immense problems to the cash-starved exporters.

Butt said that their major portion of working capital was stuck up with the FBR, as the textile exporters had not received their Drawback of Local Taxes and Levies (DLTL) either outstanding for the last many years.

Lauding the prime minister for announcing the long-awaited export package, he said that industry’s revival package would give boost to the country’s exports only if the issue of liquidity crunch was also resolved on emergency basis.

PHMA Chairman said though the government issued sales tax Refund Payment Orders (RPOs) yet cheques were being delayed which was indeed most alarming and reflected poor financial management of the government.

“The textile industry will remain unviable in case the government fails to return local taxes and levies on exports,” he said. Butt urged the government to act decisively and rescue the value-added textile industry from financial crisis, as worst-ever cash flow crunch had brought the country’s largest industry to the verge of disaster.

Although too late, but Prime Minister’s Rs180 package will help the whole textile chain, which had become uncompetitive in the international market due to higher cost of production in Pakistan as compared to our competing countries,” he added.

He suggested to the government that Duty Drawback of Taxes, announced under PM Package till 30th June, 2017, should be extended up to at least 30th June 2018. “And this major policy decision should be announced immediately as a long term measure to promote declining exports,” he emphasised.

He proposed the government to release funds to the Central Bank for immediate payment of Duty Drawback of Taxes to the hosiery exporters.

Butt lamented that value-added textile exporters were battling hard for their survival in the global market in the face of severe competition with the regional countries. “We are struggling to meet our export commitments despite most adverse factors here and severe liquidity crunch, which may lead to disastrous consequences if not solved immediately.”

Terming funds blockage as main cause of continuous drop in exports, he said that export industry was unable to tap its potential in accordance with capacity.

He added that export industry was the life line of economy and any disruption would have devastating impact on the industry causing productivity loss, job losses and industrial unrest.

Butt appealed to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to issue instructions to the FBR for speedily releasing of cheques against all the pending sales tax refunds and customs rebate claims to save the export-oriented industries from complete ruin.