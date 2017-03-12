ISLAMABAD - The process of acquisition of 40 percent shares in Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) by foreign investors has been completed after the appointment of the directors, representing Shanghai & Shenzhen Stock Exchanges and Pakistan China Investment Company, on the PSX Board.

A delegation of PSX, led by its Chairman Muneer Kamal, stated this in a meeting with Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Saturday.

The delegation was accompanied by Arif Habib, Yasin Lakhani and Amin Tai.

The delegation apprised the minister that the introduction of new partners as well as the markedly improved economic environment would help the stock market grow further in future.

Members of the delegation lauded the progress in the economic and security environment and stated that both domestic and foreign investors were now keen to expand their investments in the country.

Several proposals were also discussed for improvement of the regulatory regime during the meeting, which was aimed at consolidating and taking further the gains made in the recent years.

The delegation also presented to the minister proposals for the upcoming budget and informed that these were aimed at removing anomalies and rationalising the tax structure for the capital market.

Dar assured the delegation that the process of reforms will continue and all the positive suggestions for improvement of the regulatory regime and taxation structure would be considered for implementation.

He said that the hard work done by all stakeholders during the last four years had resulted in an economic turnaround, which, he boasted, is globally acknowledged now.

He appreciated the role of the business community and urged that they should continue to make their positive contribution for the progress and development of the country.

The minister also shared his plans for expanding investment in various fields through the Pakistan Development Fund (PDF), which, he said, would focus on financing commercially viable public sector projects.

The delegation expressed keen interest in partnering with the government to expand the outreach of the Fund.

Secretary Finance, Tariq Bajwa, Secretary EAD Tariq Mehmood Pasha and Chairman SECP, Zafar ul Haq Hijazi and other senior officers of Ministry of Finance and SECP also participated in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar called on President Mamnoon Hussain at the Aiwan e Sadr on Saturday.

The minister apprised the president about the economic situation of the country, saying that all key economic indicators were positive and moving in the right direction.

He said that due to concerted efforts and through a comprehensive economic reforms process, the country was able to attain macro-economic stability.

He said now the government was fully focused on measures aimed at sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

The minister also shared with the president the recent developments with regard to legislation on military courts and the government's efforts to achieve consensus on the issue.