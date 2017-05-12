ISLAMABAD - The Board of Directors of Universal Service Fund (USF) Company on Thursday approved the auction of three broadband projects during a meeting chaired by Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecom Anusha Rahman.

The approved broadband projects include Khyber Lot, Mohmand Lot and Small Lot-2. The board also approved the awarding of contract for Establishment of Computer Labs in Government Girls Schools in Rural Areas of Islamabad Capital Territory, Phase 1. The board also approved the phase-II of the ICT for Girls project of establishing computer labs and computer skills training programme in 119 Girl's Institutions of Islamabad Capital Territory.

The board also took into consideration the agenda pertaining to the provision of Information and Communication Technology to micro, small and medium enterprises in Pakistan. The micro, small and medium enterprises in Pakistan can be termed as the backbone of the economy because they constitute nearly 80 percent of the enterprises in Pakistan. The board directed the USF management to carry out a market study to understand the landscape of issues in ICT for MSMEs and prepare recommendations.

Board members including the IT Secretary Rizwan Bashir Khan, Member Telecom Mudassar Hussain, Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim, ISPS VP Azfar Manzoor, Consumers Association Chairman Kaukab Iqbal and the senior management of USF also attended the meeting.