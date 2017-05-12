DIB Group eyes Pakistan as key growth market

KARACHI (PR): A high powered delegation which included Dubai Islamic Bank’s Group Chief Executive Officer Dr Adnan Chilwan, Board members and senior management held key meetings with the bank’s local management to ascertain the current status and future plans. The GCEO hosted two town halls in Karachi and Lahore to a wider audience of more than 1200 staff where he commended the performance given by the bank in 2016, a year that witnessed a 2-fold increase in profitability. Whilst highlighting the successes of DIB at both the Group and country level, Dr. Chilwanalso outlined a detailed 2017 growth strategy for the franchise in the country. This newly defined approach repositions the Bank’s medium term plans alongside the transformational growth the Group has achieved in the last few years and effectively aligns thelocal franchise with DIB Group’s overall positioning.

Dr Chilwan said: “Pakistan is a strategic country for DIB Group and the franchise here is an integral part of our ever-expanding global operations. Over the last few years, our consolidated performance at the group level has been highly impressive despite the challenges in the region with regards to liquidity, lower oil prices and general economic slowdown. A thorough reconstitution of the balance sheet in 2016 which included a revamp of funding sources and deployment avenues has not just resulted in significantly enhanced profitability but has also positioned the franchise to take advantage of the positive macroeconomic environment in the country and grow exponentially.”

MCB Bank launches new Digital Lounge

LAHORE (PR): MCB Bank has inaugurated its second State-of-the-Art Digital Lounge at Pakistan’s premiere Retail Complex, Emporium Mall, Lahore. Among many advanced digital facilities, the new Digital Lounge features a Video Contact Center, Interactive Digital Interfaces, Customer Information and Facilitation Services along with Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Cash Deposit Machines (CDMs) and an Internet/Mobile Banking Kiosk.

Informative touch screens located at multiple contact points throughout the Sub-branch also serve to educate and inform customers on the Bank’s innovative products and services. The Digital lounge is a Sub-branch of a full scale banking branch at Emporium Mall which serves 7 days a week throughout Mall timings.

CarFirst launches flagship inspection centre

LAHORE (PR): Car sellers can now get their cars inspected and sold at fair price within an hour through CarFirst’s safe and hassle free process. CarFirst uses an internally developed algorithm, market intelligence, and a professionally trained team to conduct inspections and valuations. Having a total of eight inspection centers spread nationwide, CarFirst have launched their flagship inspection center at PSO Cavalry Ground, Lahore.

Backed by a unique online system, CarFirst’s Inspection Centers have a team of market and technical experts which guide potential sellers on the current market value of their car and make an offer to buy accordingly. By visiting www.CarFirst.com, sellers can also get an online estimate valuation of their car.

CarFirst’s inspection experts check a wide variety of aspects of a used- car, covering mechanical conditions such as engine, suspension, electrical, and body conditions such as paint, scratches, dents etc. Every minor detail is noted and analyzed before a final fair market price is quoted by the experts. CarFirst ensures transparency, from inspections to final payments and transfer of ownership.

EcoStar’s Sound Systems

LAHORE (PR): EcoStar is a nationwide brand of electronics which defines technological excellence in terms of its products. EcoStar recently launched its flagship Sound Bar Systems, having stylish sleek design and exceptional sound quality; truly letting customers experience the cinematic audio performance.

EcoStar Sound Bars are an exceptional range of speakers systems and woofers, having sleek built design, tremendous sound quality and a top-quality bass; making your home a personal theatre, whereby giving you the cinema experience.

So never miss a beat with EcoStar’s pristine sound quality systems.

The SB-D600 is a USB/TF supported, 3.5mm AUX input and Bluetooth function, having full-function remote control system, whose power (RMS) is 50W+25W x2. The SB-D700 is a sound system with a 6.5’ subwoofer, equipped with a touch control system and is operated by Bluetooth, USB, and a 3.5mm AUX input. This speaker system also boasts HMRI ARC, Optical and Coaxial Input systems, whose power (RMS) is also 50W+25W x2. Price of SB-D700 & SB-D600 is Rs. 11990/- & 8,990/- respectively.

WWF certifies JS Bank

KARACHI (PR): JS Bank became the first commercial bank in Pakistan to be certified by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF Pakistan) for their Green Office Initiative. The aim of this initiative is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to decrease the ecological footprint at the workplace through various initiatives such as reducing electricity consumption and paper waste. As a part of the certification process, WWF undertook a comprehensive audit using stringent guidelines to check all the processes and procedures adopted by JS Bank for energy conversation & waste management at its head office.

The Bank successfully met all the requirements set by WWF and was then declared as being Green Office certified.

JS Bank has always strived to benefit the country and its citizens through various green initiatives leading to an environmentally sustainable planet from converting more than 100 of its branches to solar energy to supporting tree plantations. This and many more environmental and social activities are done along with many other philanthropic activities through its charitable arm, Mahvash& Jahangir Siddiqui Foundation (MJSF).

Model Housing donates land to PCHF

LAHORE (PR): A credible name in the housing sector, Model Housing Enclave (Ferozpur Road, Lahore) set an example in humanity by donating land to Pakistan Children Heart Foundation (PCHF) for construction of hospital for infants having Congenital Heart Defects.

Few months ago, Model Housing Enclave and Pakistan Children Heart Foundation (PCHF) signed an MoU for hospital's land. Now Model Housing Enclave fulfilled the promise and handed over the registry of land to PCHF.

CEO Model Housing Enclave Farhan Cheema said, "Serving humanity is our first priority, for that purpose we donated land to PCHF and fulfilled our promise". Cheema further added: "After completion of the hospital, treatment of children suffering from heart disease would be possible in Lahore"

PDMA-KP meeting held

PESHAWAR (PR): The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is giving final shape to a contingency plan chalked out in coordination with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for the upcoming monsoon season. The PDMA is pursuing a proactive approach towards disaster management and in this connection, a provincial level meeting was chaired by Chairman NDMA, Lieutenant General Omar Mahmood Hayat at PDMA KP headquarters Peshawar. The participants of the meeting included Secretary Relief Rehabilitation & Settlement Department Ahmad Hanif Orakzai, Director General PDMA KP, Director General FDMA and senior officials.