PESHAWAR - Commerce Minister Khurram Dastagir on Thursday appreciated the efforts of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industries (WCCI) for organising an exclusive event for women entrepreneurs and said the event will be a milestone in empowering women of this region.

Approximately 200 women from across the country attended the two-day international summit tilted as ''Women in Business”. The event is being organised by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company in collaboration with the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Peshawar.

The summit aimed at providing an opportunity of networking for women entrepreneurs, besides to share experiences and ideas in developing women's leadership and entrepreneurship capacity. Moreover, it would help inspire, connect, support and empower women in order to bring peace and prosperity in the region.

One the first day of the summit, people from different walks of live including prominent entrepreneurs, students, policy-makers and others were present. Well-seasoned and aspiring Pakistani entrepreneurs such as renowned director and producer Momina Duraid; Pakistan's leading retailer of sterling silver decorative accessories Zeenat Ahmad; famous model, actress and cosmetologist - Nadia Hussain; CEO SEED, Faraz Khan; Former CEO, Gillette and a published author, Saad Amanullah Khan; Founder of Roots School System, Faisal Mushtaq and aspiring first female truck driver Shamim Akhtar conducted plenary sessions. International entrepreneurs from Nepal, Sri Lanka, China and Afghanistan shared their experiences with the participants.

On the occasion, Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Shamama Arbab said that the event proves to be an opportunity to gather women entrepreneurs and aspirants under one roof and guide them about vast opportunities available in the province.

Arbab, who also the Board Member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KPEZDMC), appreciated the KPEZDMC team for co-organising, supporting and facilitating this summit. She also signed an MOU with SEED Venture to promote women entrepreneurship in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.