LAHORE (PR): Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Thursday visited the land procured for LDA City and directed developing of reserved sites for health, education and other public amenities in the housing scheme.

He asked his subordinates to immediately start development of infrastructure on land obtained for the scheme in Kahna, Sidhar and adjoining areas besides construction of gate for the scheme on Ferozepur Road at Gajjumatta. He further asked for developing green areas along both sides of the canal passing through the scheme from Ferozepur Road.

LDA Chief Engineer told that Lahore Development Authority has invited applications for pre-qualification of engineering firms and contractors for carrying out development works in the scheme by May 22, 2017. Construction of a 2.1 kilometers long and 180 feet wide approach road from Gajjumatta, Ferozepur Road to scheme has been completed at a cost of Rs1.13 billion. The scheme has also been provided a link from Katcha Flyover, the first ever flyover constructed in the Punjab on Public-Private Partnership basis, on Katcha Railway Crossing along Defence Road.

Spreading over an area of about 58,500 kanal, LDA City housing scheme is located between Ferozepur Road, Defence Road, KahnaKacha Road and Lahore-Karachi Railway Line with its entrance along the Buther Khana distributary, just 1.5 kilometers from the terminal station of Metro Bus Service.

The LDA City director informed that complete data of files of LDA City has been uploaded on LDA’s website www.lda.gop.pk for ensuring transparency and maintaining public confidence in the Lahore Development Authority. The same data is also available on www.lda.city, the website of LDA’s development partners for the scheme. File owners can get complete information about status of their files of plots by following the instructions on the website and entering their CNIC number or file number. The file owners can update themselves about payment made so far, number of installments and remaining dues to be deposited by them.

Muhammad Khizar Afzal Additional Director General (Urban Planning); Waseem Ahamd Khan, Chief Town Planner; Waheed Ahmad Butt, Chief Metropolitan Planner; Assrar Saeed, Chief Engineer; Aamir Ahmad Khan, Director LDA City; HafeezUllah and Abdul Wahid, Deputy Directors and development partners of LDA City were also present at site during the visit of the LDA DG.