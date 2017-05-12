KARACHI - The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $20,790.5 million on May 05. The weekly break-up of the foreign reserves position showed that foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at $15,912.5 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $4,878.0 million. During the week ending 5th May, SBP’s reserves decreased by $149 million to $15,913 million. The decrease in reserves is attributed to external debt servicing.